USC Signing Day 2017: Five New Trojans Who Could Start as Freshmen

How good was USC Signing Day 2017? The Trojans finished with a Top 5 class. But who will have the biggest impact immediately as freshmen?

Going into USC Signing Day 2017, the Trojans needed to shore up positions of need. They did just that, hitting on all six of their main targets, with five-star defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon, a luxurious off-chance get, was the only player to turn Clay Helton’s staff down.

In tow is the nation’s No. 4 recruiting class per the 247Sports Composite, with several talented players expected to compete right away, both as in spring and fall camp.

Here’s the top five incoming freshmen who could start in 2017…

5. Austin Jackson, OT

Freshmen linemen don’t often have the chance to start, but four-star tackle Austin Jackson enters a good situation to compete right away.

USC has three starters to replace on the offensive line, which should make for some interesting positioning during the 2017 offseason. Chuma Edoga is penciled in to take on of the starting tackle spots left behind by Zach Banner and Chad Wheeler, but the other side of the line will be up for grabs.

Adding intrigue is the departure of left guard Damien Mama. What bearing will the open guard place have on the tackle position? The two favorites to slot in opposite Edoga are both more natural guards — Chris Brown and Toa Lobendahn.

And with no guarantees that Lobendahn will be back at starting level following a second season-ending knee injury, that may leave Brown to fill Mama’s spot rather than move outside to tackle.

In that case, there will be an open competition to find Wheeler’s replacement. Jackson’s competitors, from Clayton Johnston to Roy Hemsley, would be reasonably inexperienced as well, leaving the door open for the true freshman to make his move.

Of course, that’ll be open to other tackles in the class like Alijah Vera-Tucker, early enrollee Andrew Vorhees and blueshirt Jalen McKenzie. But as a high four-star, Jackson seems the most ready to go right now..

Welcome to the #TrojanFamily, @BubbBolden! Bubba Bolden brings the name and the game to the USC secondary. #F1GH7ON pic.twitter.com/CYDIYuzcQ3 — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) February 1, 2017

4. Bubba Bolden, S

The Trojans solidified things at safety on Signing Day by getting the signatures of both Bubba Bolden and Isaiah Pola-Mao. Both are talented, high-ceiling players who could see the field in 2017 as USC needs to replace Leon McQuay III.

Of the two, Bolden may have the inside track –though only slightly– as he’s the rangy, pacy safety most similar to McQuay.

But the competition won’t be easy. Redshirt senior Chris Hawkins could step back into the full-time job, leaving the remaining safeties on USC’s roster to fight for a place in the rotation behind he and returning starter Marvell Tell.

Having said that, with a quick enough settling in process from Bolden, Pendergast may be tempted to turn to the 6-foot-3, 192-pound safety out of Bishop Gorman for his size and physicality alongside Tell.

It’s no secret from the way Pendergast has recruited defensive backs this cycle that bigger is better, and Bolden –like the 6-foot-4 Pola-Mao– fits the mold.

3. Levi Jones, LB

Four-star prospect Levi Jones should have a great opportunity to shoot for a starting job as a freshman in the free-for-all to replace Michael Hutchings at inside linebacker.

Said free-for-all exists because both Hutchings and his primary back up, Quinton Powell, have graduated. It leaves a vacuum of power at the position aside from returning starter Cameron Smith.

Redshirt sophomore John Houston operated as the third stringer behind Hutchings and Powell in 2016, and sophomore Jordan Iosefa will compete for the starting job as well. But neither is so entrenched that Jones couldn’t give them a challenge.

The Austin, Tex. product was rated as the No. 6 outside linebacker in the 2017 class, but USC expects to slot him inside to take advantage of his size and power in the middle of the defense. Jones, at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, is already as big as Hutchings was during his senior season.

If he had come in as an early enrollee there would be greater confidence in the possibility for him to settle in quickly and grab the starting role, but even so, he will have the opportunity to compete. That’s all a player of Jones’ ability needs.

Welcome to the #TrojanFamily, @tufele123! USC is beefing up its defensive front, including 5-star DL Jay Tufele. #F1GH7ON pic.twitter.com/uLQKzVCAPE — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) February 1, 2017

2. Jay Tufele, DT

When USC got the signing of four-star defensive tackle Jay Tufele on Signing Day, they weren’t just getting the No. 3 recruit at his position. They got a potential game-changing player who could theoretically alter how the Trojans deploy their defense.

Last season, defensive tackle Malik Dorton essentially served as a ghost starter. While being listed atop the depth chart the entire season, he was routinely on the sideline as defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast opted for a nickel defense in most situations.

Dorton was pulled out, while a third defensive back –Leon McQuay, Chris Hawkins or Ajene Harris– came onto the field. Tufele, who will occupy the same defensive tackle position, is enough of a dynamic playmaker to warrant using more often.

The 6-foot-3, 297-pounder out of South Jordan, Ut. is an explosive, sure-tackler who wrecked havoc in high school, with a skill set that could quickly eclipse Dorton.

The biggest challenger to his playing time in 2017? Kenny Bigelow, the fifth-year senior who missed all of last season with a torn ACL. He’s a wild card, who could be a pivotal player for the Trojans just as easily as he could be a limited liability coming off his injury.

Welcome to the #TrojanFamily, @marlont_51! The powerful defensive lineman is enrolled and on campus for the spring semester. #F1GH7ON pic.twitter.com/CyTWl44T9M — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) January 30, 2017

1. Marlon Tuipulotu, DT

It’s simple. USC needs to find a way to replace nose tackle Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, who has graduated and is preparing for the NFL.

Filling the shoes of the Rose Bowl Defensive MVP won’t be easy, but four-star Marlon Tuipulotu is the perfect candidate, given his size, polished game and an advantageous depth chart around him.

At 6-foot-2, 295 pounds, Tuipulotu isn’t too far off of Tu’ikolovatu’s stature. Having six months of USC strength and conditioning before fall camp will only help the fifth-ranked defensive tackle in the class, to go along with an entire spring to solidify himself in Clancy Pendergast’s system.

Don’t be surprised if he all but assures himself of a starting job –if not a heavy rotational gig– by the spring game.

Not only are the Trojans without Tu’ikolovatu, but they’ve lost two potential in-house suitors at nose tackle. Both Noah Jefferson and two-way lineman Khaliel Rodgers are transferring.

Then where’s Jacob Daniel, who signed as the Trojans’ nose of the future in 2015 and has yet to set much action.

Put it all together, with Tufele at the other tackle spot, and it would be surprising if Tuipulotu did not play a key role in the Trojans’ 2017 season.

