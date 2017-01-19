USC Podcast: The 2017 Schedule and Mailbag Episode (1/19)

Reign of Troy Radio returns with a USC podcast taking your listener questions and breaking down USC’s newly released 2017 football schedule.

This 61-minute episode is hosted by Michael Castillo and features Reign of Troy Editor Alicia de Artola.

Here’s what’s on tap in this USC podcast:

Michael and Alicia start things off by breaking down USC’s 2017 football schedule. How will the Trojans survive not having a bye week for the first time since 1995? Does not having a bye week hurt, or is it advantageous to have an off week ahead of a potential Pac-12 Championship Game? Is this year’s schedule easier or harder than last year’s?

In the Q&A portion of the episode, questions from listeners include new starters making an impact in 2017, the rise of basketball player Chimezie Metu and who the Trojans would hire as a potential 10th assistant coach, should a new NCAA pass.

