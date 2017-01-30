USC Podcast: RoT Radio Ep. 185, Signing Day 2017 Preview

Reign of Troy Radio returns with a USC podcast to preview the Trojans’ chances on National Signing Day with several big recruiting targets left on the board.

This 63-minute episode is hosted by Michael Castillo and features Reign of Troy Editor Alicia de Artola.

Having trouble? Listen on BlogTalkRadio, iTunes, Google Play or Stitcher.

Here’s what’s on tap in this USC podcast:

Michael and Alicia begin the Signing Day preview by looking back at how they signed with USC as students.

News items include a commitment from four-star safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, five-star running back Stephen Carr officially visiting UCLA just days before Signing Day, and senior offensive lineman Khaliel Rodgers announcing his graduate transfer to Iowa State.

How much room do the Trojans have in the 2017 recruiting class?

To preview signing day, the RoT Crew goes over USC’s remaining targets: Four-star TE Josh Falo Four-star LB Levi Jones Four-star DT Jay Tufele Five-star DT Aubrey Solomon Four-star OT Austin Jackson Five-star WR Joseph Lewis Four-star ATH Greg Johnson

Lastly, Michael and Alicia answer listener questions, including the importance of linebacker Levi Jones, defensive tackles Jay Tufele and Aubrey Solomon, plus so much more.

