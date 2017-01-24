USC Podcast: RoT Radio Ep. 184, The 2016 RoTies Award Show

Reign of Troy Radio returns with a USC podcast to hand out the RoTies —The Reign of Troy Awards— for the 2016 Trojan football season.

MORE PODCASTS: Full Archive of Reign of Troy Radio

This 70-minute episode is hosted by Michael Castillo and features Reign of Troy Editor Alicia de Artola.

Having trouble? Listen on BlogTalkRadio, iTunes, Google Play or Stitcher.

Here’s what’s on tap in this USC podcast:

Michael and Alicia hand out the 2016 RoTies, with custom USC football awards including: The John David Booty Award, given to the most underappreciated Trojan. The Kris O’Dowd Award, given to the best true freshman. The Mike Williams 3-Star Beast Award. Alicia’s Drool Worthy Award. The RoTradumas Award. The Ricky Town Forgotten Story-line of the Year

And so much more, including the traditional RoT Offensive MVP, RoT Defensive MVP and the Reign of Troy Player of the Year. Who will win? Could it be Adoree’ Jackson, Ronald Jones, Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, Sam Darnold or JuJu Smith-Schuster? Stay tuned.

Stay tuned to Reign of Troy Radio, as we’ll be back to with more USC football talk next week.

You can always get involved by sending in your listener questions, and calling the RoT Rant Line at 213-373-1872.

This article originally appeared on