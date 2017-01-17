USC Podcast: RoT Radio Ep. 183, Adoree’ Jackson Declares

Reign of Troy Radio returns with a USC podcast episode to discuss Adoree’ Jackson’s NFL Draft declaration and debate recruiting.

This 75-minute episode is hosted by Michael Castillo and features Reign of Troy Editor Alicia de Artola.

Having trouble? Listen on BlogTalkRadio, iTunes, Google Play or Stitcher.

Here’s what’s on tap in this USC podcast:

Michael and Alicia start things off lamenting the demise of Vine, specifically, sports highlights on Vine.



The big news of the day was Adoree’ Jackson’s decision to leave for the NFL draft. The RoT Crew reminisce on Jackon’s stellar career and try to figure out just how to replace him.



In other news, Cal hired former USC defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox as their new head coach. Should the Trojans be worried? Does Wilcox have a shot to make Cal great again?



Diving into a key discussion point with Signing Day looming, Michael and Alicia talk about recruiting. What’s the scoop on two new commits, Je’Quari Godfrey and Jalen McKenzie? Who are some other recruits to keep an eye on? And what’s the deal with the star rating debate? Do stars matter?



As always, listener questions close out the show with queries Oluwole Betiku, the disaster of 2012 and Sam Darnold comparisons.

