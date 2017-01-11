USC Podcast: RoT Radio Ep. 182, Trojans Finish in Top 5

Reign of Troy Radio returns with a USC podcast episode to discuss the Trojans’ final ranking and the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster to the NFL.

This nearly 46-minute episode is hosted by Michael Castillo and features Reign of Troy Editor Alicia de Artola.



Here’s what’s on tap in this USC podcast:

Michael and Alicia start things off with a discussion of the national championship game between the Clemson Tigers and Steve Sarkisian’s Alabama Crimson Tide.



News items include the Trojans’ Top 5 ranking in the final AP Poll and Coaches Poll. Does USC deserve to be ranked that high after winning the Rose Bowl? Where do they rank in the Way-Too-Early polls? What’s it all mean?



Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster announced his decision to go pro and forgo his final year of eligibility. The RoT Crew breaks down where USC goes from here, and discuss the looming decision for fellow junior Adoree’ Jackson.

