USC Podcast: RoT Radio Ep. 180, Rose Bowl Preview vs. Penn State

Reign of Troy Radio returns with a USC podcast episode to preview the 2017 Rose Bowl featuring the Trojans and Penn State.

This 70-minute episode is hosted by Michael Castillo and Reign of Troy editor Alicia de Artola.



Here’s what’s on tap in this USC podcast:

Michael and Alicia start things off by trying to explain Alicia’s penchant for weird score predictions.



News includes word that PSU has suspended a pair of starters –linebacker Manny Bowen and wide receiver Saeed Blacknall– for the Rose Bowl due to a violation of team rules. What’s it mean for the game?



What are the keys for USC to beat Penn State? Can the Trojans find a way to stop Trace McSorley and the Nittany Lion offense? Will Saquon Barkley be a big factor?



The RoT Crew finishes the podcast by making score predictions, playing a game of Over/Under and opening up the mailbag for an email and voicemail.

