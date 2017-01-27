USC Podcast: Pre-National Signing Day Recruiting Mailbag Episode (1/27)

Reign of Troy Radio returns with a USC podcast taking your listener questions about football recruiting ahead of next week’s National Signing Day.

MORE PODCASTS: Full Archive of Reign of Troy Radio

This 61-minute episode is hosted by Michael Castillo and features Reign of Troy Editor Alicia de Artola.

Having trouble? Listen on BlogTalkRadio, iTunes, Google Play or Stitcher.

Here’s what’s on tap in this USC podcast:

Michael and Alicia begin the January 27th mailbag with chatter about the possibility of RoT Radio merch, including RoTbot buttons and T-shirts.

News items include the Trojans’ flip of four-star DT Marlon Tuipulotu from Washington, and a commitment from three-star DT Brandon Pili, both out of the state of Oregon.

USC wakes up Friday morning with a shot at four-star S Isaiah Pola-Mao. What would he mean to the recruiting class?

Questions from listeners include: Can the Trojans land four-star DT Jay Tufele or five-star DT Aubrey Solomon? Is Kenechi Udeze getting close to winning recruiter of the year honors for his recruitment of several key players on the defensive line? What’s a perfect Signing Day haul look like? Much more…



You can always get involved by sending in your listener questions, and calling the RoT Rant Line at 213-373-1872.

This article originally appeared on