USC Podcast: First 2017 Offseason Mailbag Episode (1/12)

Reign of Troy Radio returns with a USC podcast answering a variety of listener questions as the Trojans begin the offseason.

This nearly 64-minute episode is hosted by Michael Castillo and features Reign of Troy Editor Alicia de Artola.



Here’s what’s on tap in this USC podcast:

Michael and Alicia begin the Q&A episode by taking voicemail question off of the RoT Rant Line, including the play of Jack Jones, the recruitment of players on the defensive line and the future of defensive back Ykili Ross.



More listener questions come in via Twitter and text message, including queries on… Who will be USC’s five starting offensive linemen for 2017? Does Sam Darnold have ice water in his veins? Which 2017 recruits are the Trojans heavily recruiting and could get a commitment from? Which areas does Clay Helton and his staff need to improve on going into next season? And much more…



