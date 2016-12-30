USC Podcast: Carcast Reacting to Rose Bowl Media Day (12/30)

Reign of Troy Radio returns with a USC podcast episode to react the 2017 Rose Bowl Media Day in Downtown Los Angeles.

This 43-minute carcast episode is hosted by Michael Castillo and features Reign of Troy Editor Alicia de Artola.



Here’s what’s on tap in this USC podcast:

News includes the impending transfer of Trojan lineman Khaliel Rodgers, who is going to seek a graduate transfer for the 2017 season.



Recently appointed FAU head coach Lane Kiffin was profiled by Sports Illustrated’s Pete Thamel, and had choice words about his time as USC’s head coach. Was he a failure with the Trojans? Is the perception around his tenure unfair?



The RoT Crew breaks down and reacts to the end of Rose Bowl week festivities, including the Lawry’s Beef Bowl and Rose Bowl Media Day. What were the big talking points? What was the most fun? Who said the most interesting things? We discuss it all.

