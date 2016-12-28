USC Podcast: Carcast on the Rose Bowl’s Disneyland Day (12/27)

Reign of Troy Radio returns with a USC podcast episode to react to the kickoff of Rose Bowl week at Disneyland.

This 48-minute carcast episode is hosted by Michael Castillo and features Reign of Troy Editor Alicia de Artola.



Here’s what’s on tap in this USC podcast:

Tuesday marked the start of Rose Bowl week, as the teams met at Disneyland for the official welcome press conference and photo ops at Carsland inside of California Adventure.



Talking points from the media availability included the similarities of both USC and Penn State, along with PSU players mentioning who they thought the Trojans compared to.



News items include three former USC players making the Pro Bowl, a Senior Bowl invite and more.



The RoT Crew finishes the podcast by opening up the mailbag to read listener questions and emails about attendance, the Rose Bowl and much more.

