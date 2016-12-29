USC Football Sending Four Players to East-West Shrine Game

Justin Davis and Stevie Tu’ikolovatu headline USC football’s four players headed to the East-West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, Fla. on January 21st.

The Trojans are sending running back Justin Davis, defensive tackle Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, safety Leon McQuay III and tight end Taylor McNamara to the 92nd East-West Shrine Game.

The weekend gives the players an additional showcase as they prepare for the 2017 NFL Draft with NFL scouts on hand.

Of USC’s quartet of participants, Tu’ikolovatu is likely the most NFL-ready, while Davis is still working on proving he’s overcome a high ankle sprain he suffered in October.

Before his injury, Davis was averaging 9.22 yards per carry in a three-game stretch and looked like one of the best running backs in the country.

Since 1925, USC has sent 118 players to the East-West Shrine Game, including 1965 Heisman Trophy winner Mike Garrett, and two-time All-Americans Jeff Bregel and Tim McDonald attending in 1985. Most recently, Anthony Sarao participated last year.

Other Trojans going to college all-star games include offensive tackle Zach Banner going to the Senior Bowl and Darreus Rogers being featured in the NFL Players Association Collegiate Bowl Game.

First things first however, USC will kick off with Penn State for the 103rd edition of the Rose Bowl Game on January 2nd.

