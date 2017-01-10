USC Football’s Foray into Graduate Transfers Helped Bring Rose Bowl Win

Graduate transfers are becoming the rage in college football, and USC football’s Stevie Tu’ikolovatu and Taylor McNamara just showed why.

Despite JuJu Smith-Schuster having a productive day and Adoree’ Jackson hauling in an interception, the Trojans won the Rose Bowl last week on the backs of second-chance recruiting victories.

In the game’s final minutes, it was blueshirt receiver Deontay Burnett and kicker Matt Boermeester who proved to be heroes.

Offensive Player of the Game Sam Darnold was USC’s second choice quarterback in the 2015 recruiting class, and Lane Kiffin had to make room for safety Leon McQuay III in 2013.

Then there’s the Trojans’ two unsung heroes: defensive tackle Stevie Tu’ikolovatu and tight end Taylor McNamara.

Both came to USC as graduate transfers from Power 5 schools –Utah and Oklahoma, respectively– and both played vital roles in the conquest of Penn State to cap off their second chance in college football.

Tu’ikolovatu took home Defensive Player of the Game honors after leading the team with eight tackles, while McNamara was on the receiving end of a crucial two-point conversion to help jump-start the Trojans’ comeback bid.

It was the perfect ending for each, after cementing themselves as senior leaders at USC.

Over the summer, Tu’ikolovatu came to LA and lived out of a car with his wife just to get the opportunity to fill one of the vacancies on the Trojans’ defensive line. With Lowell Lotulelei and Filipo Mokofisi ahead of him in the pecking order at Utah, a chance to make himself visible to NFL scouts wasn’t in the cards there.

“I was just looking for a team that would give me a better opportunity to reach my goals,” Tu’ikolovatu said. “USC was the perfect fit.”

The 25-year-old big man enrolled in a masters program and immediately looked like a next-level veteran on a unit which had just lost five seniors.

Tu’ikolovatu earned All-Pac-12 second-team honors and was repeatedly graded high by Pro Football Focus, while drawing blockers, plugging holes and allowing playmakers like Uchenna Nwosu, Porter Gustin and Rasheem Green to thrive.

Their collective holding of Washington to just 17 rushing yards was one of the most impressive performances of the year. Together, the defensive line’s development helped fuel a nine-game winning streak to conclude the season.

Much like Tu’ikolovatu, San Diego-native McNamara signed on with the Trojans during a time in which the team lacked any sort of tight end depth or experience.

Incumbent starter Bryce Dixon was expelled for a student conduct issue and it was Connor Spears, a walk-on transfer from Columbia, who was getting the bulk of the spring reps in 2015.

McNamara only made 24 catches during his two seasons at USC, but the 24-game starter’s biggest impact came via his leadership.

“Anything I’ve done this year, or Tyler [Petite] has done this year, all goes back to T-Mac,” tight end and fellow incoming transfer Daniel Imatorbhebhe said. “He’s the one that taught us and has been looking out for us since Day 1.”

With their strong play and veteran ways, Tu’ikolovatu and McNamara are prime examples of why graduate transfers have become a big factor in college football, essentially creating the game’s version of offseason free agency.

It’s also wildly addicting for schools.

After Wisconsin had success with NC State transfer Russell Wilson, they threw their hat in the ring a year later with Maryland quarterback Danny O’Brien.

When Oregon got a big season out of Eastern Washington’s Vernon Adams, they rolled the dice in 2016 with Montana State’s Dakota Prukop.

Neither worked the second go around.

But it leads to the question surrounding the Trojans: Will the overwhelming success of Stevie Tu’ikolovatu and Taylor McNamara open the floodgates for future graduate transfers at USC?

Defensive line coach Kenechi Udeze, who played a vital role in bringing Tu’ikolovatu to Troy, isn’t ready to commit to it.

“Stevie T. is an anomaly,” Udeze joked. “I think he’s my golden unicorn.”

It’s easy to see why, given how perfect he was for USC in 2016.

The odds of finding a one-year player who isn’t getting starting reps for another team, but can put your team over the top and win a Rose Bowl isn’t good once, much less twice.

“I’m really thankful for him being here, for what he’s done not only to our defense, but to our team,” Udeze said. “He really added a level of maturity and consistency, something that we hadn’t had in some time here.”

But in stark contrast to recruiting high school players, there’s something to be said about getting a known quantity, and especially one with first-hand knowledge of what it takes to be successful at the collegiate level.

“We bring some different perspective to the team,” McNamara said of graduate transfers. “For me, I went through a lot when I was at OU, and coming here was comforting to have a staff that really cares about the players. It made me want to play harder and work harder.”

And so for USC, the decision of whether or not to spend an incoming scholarship on a graduate transfer becomes a result of weighing the need for said maturity and the need for four years of eligibility.

Given the Trojans’ penchant for under-the-radar recruiting wins of late, you have to trust Clay Helton’s coaching staff to make the right decision on if they’ll roll the dice again, say on an offensive or defensive lineman for 2017.

“This was the best scenario for me,” Tu’ikolovatu said. “I took it and I’ve had no regrets since.”

Regardless if they do it again, USC can surely feel the same.

