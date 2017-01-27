USC Football Recruiting: Stephen Carr To Take Official Visit To UCLA

Five-star running back and USC commit Stephen Carr is set to take an official visit to crosstown rival UCLA, according to Scout.com’s Greg Biggins.

It feels like momentum is on USC’s side heading into the final week of recruiting, having landed three new commitments since last Saturday, but the Trojans will have to hope those good feelings hold up.

That’s because five-star running back Stephen Carr, the highest-rated player in USC’s 2017 class, will be spending the weekend in Westwood.

Carr will be on an official visit to UCLA this weekend, according to Greg Biggins of Scout.com.

Hearing Fontana (Calif) Summit RB Stephen Carr will take his planned OV to #UCLA this weekend, will be very tough to flip from #USC — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) January 27, 2017

The Fontana-product officially visited last weekend and it seemed like his commitment to USC was solid despite heavy interest from Oregon.

SEE ALSO: USC’s Top 10 Remaining Targets for 2017

Now it would appear that the Bruins, not the Ducks, are the biggest threat to flip his pledge, though Biggins stated that the likelihood of that still seems low.

The nation’s No. 3 running back and the No. 3 player overall in California, Carr has been committed to USC since March of 2015, and was the first of the Trojans’ current class to join up.

However, his commitment hasn’t always been solid. Last January, Carr and then-USC commit Thomas Graham both reopened their recruitment. Though Graham ultimately de-committed outright, Carr was downgraded to a “soft verbal.”

MORE: Tracking USC’s 2017 Commits

Despite looking around, Carr has remained a USC pledge since then and is still expected to sign on the dotted line for the Trojans on Signing Day, this coming Wednesday.

The UCLA trip is definitely something to keep an eye on, however.

This article originally appeared on