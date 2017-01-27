USC Football Recruiting: Official Visit Updates (1/27)
The 2017 USC football recruiting is nearing completion as the Trojans hosted a pair of highly-rated local targets on the final weekend of recruiting season.
It’s the final weekend for the 2017 cycle of USC football recruiting, which means it’s time for the Trojan coaches to close the deal on all the remaining targets on the board.
With two of those major targets scheduled to be on campus this weekend, the 2017 class is looking for a couple more additions.
As usual, USC cornerbacks coach Ronnie Bradford started off the weekend with his strong social media presence.
And another “Official Visit” weekend about to go down!! #F1GH7ON #TrojanFamily #WeRunLA pic.twitter.com/DvZa19shjZ
— Coach Ron Bradford (@LockDown) January 27, 2017
So without further ado, here’s a look at how the final official visit weekend is playing out via social media:
Joseph Lewis | Wide Receiver
The five-star receiver from Augustus Hawkins, which is just a couple miles down the road from USC, is the highest-rated Trojan target on the board and he’ll be on campus for the weekend.
That’s not exactly a rare occurrence though. Lewis was seen at the Galen Center for USC basketball’s victory over UCLA. This time around though, he’ll have the chance to see USC’s facilities in an official capacity.
Lewis is choosing between USC and Nebraska, with the Trojans standing as the long-time favorite for his signature.
Greg Johnson | Athlete
Fellow Hawkins’ product Greg Johnson is also officially visiting this weekend, and also has the Trojans among his favorites alongside Nebraska and Oregon.
Johnson is projected as a cornerback at the college level, but is rated as the nation’s top athlete in the class, which the ability to play just about every skill position on the field. That makes him a valuable commodity for USC as the Trojans are looking for replacements for Adoree’ Jackson.
Enjoying This Trip With My Brothers #FightOn ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/b3fG7mmK2f
— greg johnson (@quick6gjohnson) January 28, 2017
Along with Johnson and Lewis, 2018 commit Marcus Johnson — who happens to be Johnson’s younger brother — is on hand.
Stay tuned for more updates as recruits on their official visits post updates on social media.
More from Reign of Troy
- USC Football Recruiting: Stephen Carr To Take Official Visit To UCLA5h ago
- USC Football Recruiting: What Does Isaiah Pola-Mao’s Commitment Mean?9h ago
- Isaiah Pola-Mao Commits To 2017 USC Football Recruiting Class10h ago
- USC Podcast: Pre-National Signing Day Recruiting Mailbag Episode (1/27)15h ago
- Isaiah Pola-Mao Commitment Announcement Live Stream: How to Watch Online23h ago