USC Football Recruiting: Official Visit Updates (1/20)

The home stretch for USC football recruiting in 2017 continues to approach as the Trojans welcomed more major visitors to campus.

The second to last recruiting weekend of January has finally arrived and USC is hoping it’ll be a fruitful one.

The Trojans will have a number of committed recruits on campus, as well as some major recruiting targets who are still waiting to make their college decisions.

Here’s a look at how the second big official visit weekend of January is playing out via social media:

Hunter Echols | Defensive End

The four-star predator from Cathedral High School has been committed to USC since the summer and is now taking his official visit ahead of signing for the Trojans.

He’s been a vocal recruiter for USC, so having him around with uncommitted targets is a positive.

USC official this weekend ✌🏼️💛❤️ get to meet up with my guys — HUNTER (@hunter_tyb) January 19, 2017

Randal Grimes | Athlete

Grimes, a three-star athlete who projects as a receiver or defensive back, is making the trip from Las Vegas to see his new home.

He took a visit to Nebraska last weekend so this is a chance for the Trojans to lock him in.

LA and USC see you this weekend!!! — RANDAL GRIMES (@RandaRandal) January 19, 2017

LA📍 — RANDAL GRIMES (@RandaRandal) January 20, 2017

Alijah Vera-Tucker | Offensive Tackle

A four-star offensive tackle out of Oakland, Vera-Tucker committed on the same day as Echols and has been solid for the Trojans ever since.

Official Visit this weekend✌️✌️#FightOn — Alijah Vera-Tucker (@yung_lijh) January 20, 2017

Levi Jones | Linebacker

Jones is travelling from Austin, Texas to check out USC on an official visit with the Trojans hoping to make a big enough impression to land his signature.

The four-star linebacker would be an important get for USC’s defense, which needs reinforcements at linebacker.

📍 City of Angels — Levi Jones (@TheViJones) January 19, 2017

Jay Tufele | Defensive Tackle

As a four-star defensive tackle, Tufele might be USC’s biggest target present for the weekend.

The Trojans have the chance to convince the Utah-product to spur the local Utes for a shot at immediate playing time in Los Angeles on a defensive line which needs every body they can get.

USC visit this weekend! #FightOn ✌ — Jay Tufele (@tufele123) January 19, 2017

The Trojans are also expected to have committed running back Stephen Carr, tight end Erik Krommenhoek, Georgia Tech commits Bruce Jordan Swilling and Tre Swilling, Arizona CB commit Tony Wallace, and, in a major turn of events, Washington DT pledge Marlon Tuipulotu on hand for the weekend.

Stay tuned for more updates as recruits on their official visits post updates on social media and more official visits are confirmed.

