USC Football Recruiting: KJ Jarrell Commits To ASU Over Trojans

Three-star safety KJ Jarrell, out of Scottsdale, Arizona, announced his commitment to ASU over Cal and USC football on Wednesday.

With exactly a week until Signing Day, commitment announcements will ramp up in the coming days.

Safety KJ Jarrell got things started with his announcement on Wednesday morning, but it was good news for ASU rather than USC or Cal, as the three-star picked the Sun Devil hat.

The Scottsdale-product is the No. 27 safety in the 2017 class and the No. 5 player in Arizona, per the 247Sports composite rankings.

Jarrell was supposed to take an official visit to USC, but never made it to campus before he revealed he would make his decision midweek after visiting the Sun Devils. That seemed to signal that the Trojans were unlikely to secure his pledge.

Saguaro safety KJ Jarrell chooses ASU pic.twitter.com/YmBJHCB6FU — Richard Obert (@azc_obert) January 25, 2017

Granted, Jarrell’s choice wasn’t directly bad news for the Trojans either.

USC already has the commitment of four-star safety Bubba Bolden on the board while Desert Pines safety Isaiah Pola Mao, also a four-star, is set to announce his commitment choice between USC, ASU and Washington on Friday morning.

There is a high probability the Trojans did not have room for Jarrell, especially if Pola-Mao opts to wear the USC hat. The 247Sports Crystal Ball predicts that will be the likely outcome of his announcement.

Though Jarrell was an U.S. Army All-American, he doesn’t match up in terms of rating or size compared to the other two safeties USC hopes to secure before signing day.

USC’s 2017 class currently ranks 10th nationally and first in the Pac-12 with seven days to go in the cycle.

On Monday the Trojans landed a major victory by flipping Washington commit Marlon Tuipulotu, a highly-rated defensive tackle.

Clay Helton and company will hope that’s the first of many recruiting wins to end the cycle.

