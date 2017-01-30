USC Football Recruiting: Jay Tufele Sets Announcement Time

Four-star defensive tackle Jay Tufele is set to announce his college choice on Signing Day at 9:00 a.m. Pacific, picking between USC, Utah and others.

The morning of Signing Day should be jam-packed for the USC coaches manning the fax machines at the McKay Center, but the Trojans will know earlier than later whether to expect Jay Tufele’s letter of intent to be among them.

Tufele will join other athletes from Bingham High School at their Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 1 to make their college decisions final.

The highly-rated defensive tackle is set to announce his choice at 9:00 a.m. Pacific.

I will be committing on Wednesday at Bingham high school at 10:00 a.m. feel free to come out and support my final decision. 😊👍💯 — Jay Tufele (@tufele123) January 31, 2017

Tufele is a four-star prospect and the No. 3 player at defensive tackle in the 2017 class per the 247Sports composite.

In order to land Tufele, USC will have to beat out Utah, Ohio State, Michigan and BYU.

In 2015, USC was able to go into the state of Utah and pull out the state’s top two players — Osa Masina and Porter Gustin. Though Masina’s legal trouble has marred his time at USC, Gustin has become a reliable starter for the Trojans.

The Trojans are hoping to add Tufele to their increasingly impressive haul on the defensive line.

With four-star tackle Marlon Tuipulotu already enrolled and three-star prospects Brandon Pili, Jacob Lichtenstein and Terrance Lang committed, USC’s defensive front is getting some major reinforcements, but Tufele’s commitment would launch the group into elite level.

