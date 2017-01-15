USC Football Recruiting: Isaiah Pola-Mao Lists Top 3 Schools

Four-star safety Isaiah Pola-Mao announced his Top 3 schools on Sunday morning, listing USC football along with Washington and ASU.

Isaiah Pola-Mao took his official visit to USC this weekend, and came out the other end with the Trojans among the top schools he is considering for his commitment.

“First things first, I give all praise and glory to the man up above. Thank you to every who supported me. To all of my family and coaches, thank you and I love you all,” Pola-Mao wrote on Twitter. “Also I want to thank each and every school that didn’t make the list for giving me an opportunity to further not only my football career but my education.”

The four-star safety out of Phoenix then revealed that he will choose between USC, Washington and ASU when he makes his college decision, listing the three in no particular order.



USC is hoping to bolster their haul at safety by signing the big defender, who is rated as the No. 14 safety in the country and the 107th player in the class overall.

At 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, Pola-Mao fits the mold for Clancy Pendergast’s defensive scheme, but there was some concern surrounding his recruitment when USC landed the commitment of similarly-sized four-star safety Bubba Bolden last week.

It would appear that Bolden’s commitment hasn’t swayed Pola-Mao from putting the Trojans among his top schools.

Notably, after Bolden’s pledge, Pola-Mao tweeted, “IDC who I have to compete against! I want that competition. It’s only gonna make me better.” However, it’s just speculation that the message may have been in response to the commitment.

In addition to Bolden, the Trojans also hold the commitment of safety C.J. Miller and athlete Juwan Burgess.

USC currently has 16 recruits for the 2017 recruiting class, with quarterback Jack Sears, linebacker Tyler Katoa, offensive lineman Andrew Voorhees and longsnapper Damon Johnson already enrolled.

