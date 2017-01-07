USC Football Recruiting: Darnay Holmes Commits To UCLA Over Trojans

Five-star cornerback Darnay Holmes announced his commitment to UCLA over USC football on Saturday at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Despite USC’s stellar record for recruiting top local cornerbacks over the last few cycles, that trend hasn’t continued in 2017 as the Trojans failed to nab the commitment of highly-rated defensive back Darnay Holmes.

Holmes announced his decision to enroll at UCLA during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, picking the Bruins over USC and Ohio State.

The Calabasas cornerback is rated as the No. 2 corner in the country and the No. 3 player overall in California by the 247Sports composite ranking.

At 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, the Trojans had hoped he would be the latest in a string of top cornerback recruits picked up by USC starting with Adoree’ Jackson and continuing on with Iman Marshall and Jack Jones.

Instead, he will bolster crosstown rival UCLA’s secondary as a midyear enrollee.

Rumors swirled around Holmes’ commitment heading into the weekend, with the Bruins, Buckeyes and Trojans all receiving favorable talk.

On Saturday morning, a Bleacher Report commitment video was leaked which appeared to show Holmes committing to USC ahead of his planned announcement at the Army Bowl.

However, that leaked video proved inconsequential.

USC’s 2017 recruiting class is still in the works as Signing Day approaches.

Headlined by five-star running back Stephen Carr and four-star prospects like quarterback Jack Sears, offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker and defensive end Hunter Echols, the Trojan class is currently ranked tops in the Pac-12, but just 16th in the nation.

