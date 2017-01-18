USC Football Recruiting: C.J. Miller De-Commits From 2017 Class

Three-star safety C.J. Miller announced his de-commitment from the 2017 USC football recruiting class, opening up his recruitment ahead of Signing Day.

The 2017 USC football recruiting class is short one player after three-star safety C.J. Miller backed off his commitment to the Trojans on Wednesday afternoon.

The player out of McEachern in Powder Springs, Georgia took to Twitter to announce his de-commitment.

“Thanks to everybody at USC but at this time I will be fully opening back up my recruiting,” Miller wrote.



Miller is the No. 76 safety in the class and the No. 106-rated player in the state of Georgia. At 6-foot-1, 188 pounds, he fit the mold of USC’s safety targets.

However, with the Trojans landing the commitment of four-star safety Bubba Bolden and still pursuing four-star Isaiah Pola-Mao, who recently put USC in his Top 3, Miller likely saw the writing on the wall.

Miller also has offers from Auburn, Memphis, Minnesota, Western Kentucky and UCF.

The de-commitment means USC’s 2017 class is back down to 17 commits with at least six rides still on the table.

The Trojans recently welcomed the commitment of offensive lineman Jalen McKenzie, but the possibility of him taking a blueshirt could open up another scholarship for 2017.

USC’s current haul is headlined by the likes of five-star running back Stephen Carr, four-star quarterback Jack Sears and four-star defensive end Hunter Echols, but the Trojans will be looking to finish strong when Signing Day rolls around.

