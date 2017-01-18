USC Football Recruiting: C.J. Miller De-Commits From 2017 Class
Three-star safety C.J. Miller announced his de-commitment from the 2017 USC football recruiting class, opening up his recruitment ahead of Signing Day.
The 2017 USC football recruiting class is short one player after three-star safety C.J. Miller backed off his commitment to the Trojans on Wednesday afternoon.
The player out of McEachern in Powder Springs, Georgia took to Twitter to announce his de-commitment.
“Thanks to everybody at USC but at this time I will be fully opening back up my recruiting,” Miller wrote.
— Cj Miller✌🏾 (@cjmakesplays_) January 18, 2017
Miller is the No. 76 safety in the class and the No. 106-rated player in the state of Georgia. At 6-foot-1, 188 pounds, he fit the mold of USC’s safety targets.
However, with the Trojans landing the commitment of four-star safety Bubba Bolden and still pursuing four-star Isaiah Pola-Mao, who recently put USC in his Top 3, Miller likely saw the writing on the wall.
SEE ALSO: What’s Behind Late De-Commitments?
Miller also has offers from Auburn, Memphis, Minnesota, Western Kentucky and UCF.
More from Reign of Troy
- USC Football Recruiting: What’s in a De-Commitment?1 h ago
- 2017 USC Football Schedule Released: No Regular Season Bye Week For Trojans2h ago
- USC Football: Which Freshmen Redshirted in 2016?20h ago
- USC Podcast: RoT Radio Ep. 183, Adoree’ Jackson Declares1 d ago
- How Will USC Football Replace 11 Lost Starters In 2017?1 d ago
The de-commitment means USC’s 2017 class is back down to 17 commits with at least six rides still on the table.
READ MORE: Tracking USC Football’s Commitments
The Trojans recently welcomed the commitment of offensive lineman Jalen McKenzie, but the possibility of him taking a blueshirt could open up another scholarship for 2017.
RELATED: What Is A Blueshirt?
USC’s current haul is headlined by the likes of five-star running back Stephen Carr, four-star quarterback Jack Sears and four-star defensive end Hunter Echols, but the Trojans will be looking to finish strong when Signing Day rolls around.