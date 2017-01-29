USC Football Recruiting: 4-Star TE Josh Falo Changes Announcement Date

USC target and four-star tight end Josh Falo will not be announcing on Monday as planned, changing his commitment date to Signing Day.

Originally, Falo had planned to commit on Monday, but it seems he has had a change of heart and will take the extra couple of days to decide.

“Instead of committing on January 30th, I will be committing on National Signing Day, February 1st,” Falo wrote on Twitter. “I will not take any phone calls from coaches due to the hard thought process and how sick I am, thank you.”

The Sacramento product is the nation’s No. 4 tight end, per the 247Sports composite rankings. He checks in as the No. 19 player in California and the No. 140 prospect in the country.

At 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, Falo would provide USC with another dangerous and athletic receiving target from the tight end position, if he ultimately decides to come to Los Angeles.

Colorado and Oregon are also vying for Falo’s signature.

Falo would be the Trojans’ second tight end in the class should he ultimately pick the cardinal and gold, as three-star Danville tight end Erik Krommenhoek has been committed to USC since last summer.

Other recruits committing on National Signing Day with USC in the mix include five-stars Auburey Solomon and Joseph Lewis, along with four-star prospects Levi Jones, Jay Tufele, Greg Johnson and Austin Jackson.

USC currently has 19 commitments in the 2017 recruiting class, with a total of 24 scholarships available due to blueshirts Stevie Tu’ikolovatu and Michael Brown last year, along with Jalen McKenzie this year.

