USC Football Recruiting: 4-Star LB Levi Jones Names Top 3

Four-star linebacker Levi Jones named a Top 3 ahead of his announcement on Signing Day, with USC, Florida State and Florida making the cut.

As Signing Day approaches, four-star linebacker and USC target Levi Jones has narrowed his choices down to three.

Jones had originally named a Top 3 of USC, UCLA and Florida State, but told Zach Abolverdi of the Atlanta Journal Constituion’s SECcountry.com that the Gators were in the running with the Trojans and Seminoles, not UCLA.

.@AllAmericaGame LB Levi Jones tells me his top 3 schools heading into National Signing Day are Florida, Florida State and USC in no order. pic.twitter.com/XM8jjvimyb — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) January 29, 2017



The Austin, Texas product is a key target for the Trojans’ 2017 class as a 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker capable of playing at multiple positions in Clancy Pendergast’s 5-2 defense.

Ranked No. 6 among outside linebackers by the 247Sports composite, Jones could step in and help with the depth problem at strongside linebacker, where Uchenna Nwosu has little support.

Alternatively, Jones could operate at one of the inside linebacker positions, where USC is losing both starter Michael Hutchings and primary back up Quinton Powell.

That kind of versatility at a position of need would make Jones a huge victory for USC if they can convince him to sign up.

Going into Signing Day, the Trojans have just one commit at linebacker — three-star Juliano Falaniko.

Jones is one of a few targets USC hopes to land to close out the 2017 class. With 19 committed players in the class, the Trojans have just five open spots to fill before Signing Day.

