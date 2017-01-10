USC Football Recruiting: 3-Star WR Marlon Williams De-Commits

Three-star wide receiver Marlon Williams announced that he has reopened his recruitment, de-committing from USC football’s 2017 class.

With Signing Day approaching fast, the 2017 USC football recruiting class took a hit on Tuesday morning as receiver Marlon Williams announced his decision to de-commit.

The three-star wide out was one of the Trojans’ earliest commits in the class, pledging for USC almost a year ago. He is rated as the No. 100 receiver in the class coming out of Mobile, Alabama.

Williams opened up to AuburnSports.com, telling Bryan Matthews that USC is still in the picture for his signature but that he will be taking official visits over the coming weeks to consider a number of SEC schools:

“I grew up wanting to play in the SEC so I’m going to explore my options,” Williams said. “I’m looking for a school that really wants me to be there and a school that I can have an opportunity to work for and play my first year. I’d like a school that wants to air it out and runs a spread offense.”

Parsing the things Williams is looking for in a school, it becomes clear fairly quickly why he is no longer locked into USC, particularly when it comes to having opportunities to play right away.

The Trojans’ receiving corps is stacked, even with the departure of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Darreus Rogers.

Rose Bowl star Deontay Burnett and converted QB Jalen Greene both return along with the stellar 2016 wide out haul of Michael Pittman, Tyler Vaughns, Trevon Sidney, Josh Imatorbhebhe and Velus Jones.

Williams wasn’t the only receiver USC was looking at for the 2017 class either. The Trojans have a commitment from three-star athlete Randall Grimes while they are still pursuing top targets like five-star WR Jospeh Lewis and four-star athlete Greg Johnson.

USC’s 2017 class now sits back at 15 commits with eight scholarships available to fill the class.

