USC Football Mailbag: Who Replaces JuJu Smith-Schuster?

The Trojans were dealt a blow with news that JuJu Smith-Schuster is entering the 2017 NFL Draft. Who replaces him? RoT’s weekly USC football mailbag seeks answers.

JuJu Smith-Schuster announced his intentions for the 2017 season on Saturday, declaring for the NFL Draft as expected. The Reign of Troy mailbag this week looks at his possible replacements, along with what next season means for Clay Helton’s USC football team and whether or not the No. 55 will make an appearance.

Let’s get started:

QUESTION: With JuJu gone, who is his replacement at wide receiver? — James

ANSWER: Juju Smith-Schuster’s departure to the 2017 NFL Draft, along with Darreus Rogers, leaves two starting wide receiver spots available.

Look for Michael Pittman and Tyler Vaughns to be the leaders for the spots going into the spring, but don’t overlook fellow freshman Josh Imorthorbhebhe, the brother of starting tight end Daniel. If Joseph Lewis, a current 5-star USC target, signs with the Trojans, he will be in the mix come fall.

Deontay Burnett, who starred in the Rose Bowl with 13 catches, will have the slot receiver locked down over Steven Mitchell going into camp, but Mitchell will provide much needed experience in the receiving corps.

QUESTION: Do you think Cam Smith has a shot to wear the No. 55 jersey next season? — Michael M.

ANSWER: Before this season started, middle linebacker Cam Smith had been awarded the number 55, and had even had shorts with the number in spring practice. He was also listed as No. 55 on the school’s website.

However, Clay Helton thought in honor of Junior Seau the number should not have been on the field this past season, although he did not rule it out in future seasons.

So, one guess would be that it is possible that if Cam Smith wants to wear the number in 2017, it’s possible he could be allowed to. But Helton is not a big fan of changing numbers and did not want Adoree’ Jackson to change to No. 21 in 2016.

QUESTION: What were your favorite moments of the 2016 season? — Toptrojanfan

ANSWER: Sam Darnold being named the starting quarterback. After seeing how the offense was going to be run in the Alabama game, Darnold’s skill set just fit the system far better than did Max Browne’s.

Secondly, USC winning the Washington game in Seattle. You could be confident that USC would win the game, but it was hard to expect they would dominate the way they did.

Lastly, just winning the Rose Bowl. No one, after a 1-3 start, would have predicted USC would be in the game. And no one could have envisioned that game going down as an all-time great game.

QUESTION: What are realistic expectations for Clay Helton and the 2017 Trojans? — Russell

ANSWER: First, Helton needs to sign a Top 10 recruiting class that is heavy on defensive linemen who can play right away, meaning he needs to land Jay Tufele or Aubrey Solomon, if not both.

He also needs to replace three quality offensive linemen in Chad Wheeler, Damien Mama, and Zach Banner. Defensively, along with the likelihood Adoree’ Jackson leaves to the NFL, Leon McQuay’s role needs to be filled, as he was a great player in Clancy Pendergast’s system.

Once those things are done, the expectation for 2017 will be to at least win the Pac-12 Conferernce, which USC has not won it since 2008.

The playoffs will also be on everyone’s wish list, but that does make or break the season. If USC does not end 2017 as the Pac-12 champions, even with the losses of some key players, it will be spun as a disappointing season. After winning the Rose Bowl, there’s no way around it.

