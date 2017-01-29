USC Football: Khaliel Rodgers To Transfer To Iowa State

Offensive lineman Khaliel Rodgers announced his decision to leave USC football as a graduate transfer to Iowa State on Sunday via Twitter.

Khaliel Rodgers has followed through with his previously-announced decision to change schools, but he won’t be changing his jersey too drastically.

The offensive lineman committed to play for the Iowa State Cyclones on Monday.

“I am Blessed & humbled for the opportunity to play at IOWA STATE #CyclONEnation lets get it !!” Rodgers wrote on Twitter.

I am Blessed & humbled for the opportunity to play at IOWA STATE #CyclONEnation lets get it !! #committed pic.twitter.com/rvm0uRgbjC — Khaliel Rodgers Sr. (@K_rodgers62) January 29, 2017



Rodgers joined the Trojans as part of the 2013 recruiting class, redshirting during his first season and then struggling to find a regular place in the starting line up at USC.

As a redshirt freshman Rodgers started three games at guard to end the 2014 season after serving as a back up to start the year.

The next season, Rodgers was moved to center and backed up Toa Lobendahn until a season ending injury took him out of the line up. Rodgers stepped into the starting role and performed well for six games, but a sprained ankle and shoulder injury limited the lineman for the tail end of the season.

As a result, third-stringer Nico Falah became the starter. With Lobendahn and Rodgers both out due to injury during spring camp, Falah entrenched himself at center. Though Lobendahn returned and won back the starting job, Rodgers moved across the line to defense in a bid for more playing time on the thin defensive front.

Rodgers never really established himself as a part of the rotation on defense, however, and another knee injury to Lobendahn saw Rodgers once again change positions, coming back over to offense to back up Falah at center.

Now, Rodgers will look for an opportunity to start at Iowa State, where he will be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer.

