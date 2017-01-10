USC Football Finishes At No. 5 In Final Coaches Poll
USC football finished ranked at No. 5 in the final Amway USA Today Coaches Poll, the Trojans highest ranking of the season.
USC football swept the polls with a Top 5 finish in both the AP and the coaches’ end-of-season Top 25 rankings, though the media certainly thought more highly of the Trojans than the coaches.
After finishing the season on a nine-game winning streak, including a thrilling last-second victory over Penn State, USC moved up four spots to No. 5 in the final coaches poll.
Few teams finished the 2016 season on a higher high that the Trojans. Considered the hottest team in college football, especially after playing in one of the greatest Rose Bowl games ever, USC rose considerably in the AP poll up from No. 9 to No. 3. That’s the Trojans highest finish in the AP since 2008.
However, the coaches were a bit more tempered in their response to USC’s late run, though still gave them their highest ranking in the poll since 2008’s rank of No. 2.
The Trojans finished behind No. 4 Washington, who they bested earlier in the season. The Huskies didn’t move from their pre-playoff ranking after putting up a fight against Alabama.
More from Reign of Troy
- USC Football Recruiting: 3-Star WR Marlon Williams De-Commits1 h ago
- 5 USC Football Recruiting Needs To Sort Out Before 2017 Signing Day4h ago
- USC Football’s Foray into Graduate Transfers Helped Bring Rose Bowl Win6h ago
- USC Football Ranks in Final AP Top 5 For First Time Since 200810h ago
- USC Football Ranked High in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 2512h ago
Unsurprisingly, Clemson finished at No. 1 with the runner-up Crimson Tide at No. 2.
Oklahoma jumped up four places to finish No. 3 thanks to their comfortable Sugar Bowl win against Auburn.
Behind USC, Ohio State fell to No. 6 and Penn State dropped two spots to No. 7.
Already, expectations for the Trojans have taken off looking ahead to the 2017 season.
ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25 ranked USC at No. 3 heading into next season.
On top of that, oddsmakers in Las Vegas have set early national title odds with the Trojans at 8/1 — the third-best odds of any team in the country.