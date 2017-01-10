USC Football Finishes At No. 5 In Final Coaches Poll

USC football finished ranked at No. 5 in the final Amway USA Today Coaches Poll, the Trojans highest ranking of the season.

USC football swept the polls with a Top 5 finish in both the AP and the coaches’ end-of-season Top 25 rankings, though the media certainly thought more highly of the Trojans than the coaches.

After finishing the season on a nine-game winning streak, including a thrilling last-second victory over Penn State, USC moved up four spots to No. 5 in the final coaches poll.

Few teams finished the 2016 season on a higher high that the Trojans. Considered the hottest team in college football, especially after playing in one of the greatest Rose Bowl games ever, USC rose considerably in the AP poll up from No. 9 to No. 3. That’s the Trojans highest finish in the AP since 2008.

However, the coaches were a bit more tempered in their response to USC’s late run, though still gave them their highest ranking in the poll since 2008’s rank of No. 2.

The Trojans finished behind No. 4 Washington, who they bested earlier in the season. The Huskies didn’t move from their pre-playoff ranking after putting up a fight against Alabama.

Unsurprisingly, Clemson finished at No. 1 with the runner-up Crimson Tide at No. 2.

Oklahoma jumped up four places to finish No. 3 thanks to their comfortable Sugar Bowl win against Auburn.

Behind USC, Ohio State fell to No. 6 and Penn State dropped two spots to No. 7.

Already, expectations for the Trojans have taken off looking ahead to the 2017 season.

ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25 ranked USC at No. 3 heading into next season.

On top of that, oddsmakers in Las Vegas have set early national title odds with the Trojans at 8/1 — the third-best odds of any team in the country.

This article originally appeared on