USC Football Enjoys Lawry’s Beef Bowl Ahead of 2017 Rose Bowl

The USC football team enjoyed the Lawry’s Beef Bowl on Thursday night, chowing down on juicy prime rib ahead of the 2017 Rose Bowl.

There are dozens of traditions that make the Rose Bowl a uniquely special experience. The Lawry’s Beef Bowl is one of them.

Lawry’s has fed the two teams participating in the Rose Bowl going back to the 1950s. Penn State enjoyed their meal on Wednesday night, but the Trojans held court on Thursday night with a crowd of Trojans in attendance.

A contingent of the band and song girls were on hand to welcome the Trojans, and their CHP escorts, to Lawry’s along with restaurant staff who lined the red carpet to greet the team.

The @USCTMB is here to welcome the Trojans to night 2 of the 61st annual beef bowl 🏈🌹 pic.twitter.com/aRpmujHS5w — Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) December 30, 2016

Lovin’ the look of our police escort’s motorcycles. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/01i7O9dW4y — USC FB Equipment (@USCEquipment) December 29, 2016

It’s Beef Bowl time, y’all. pic.twitter.com/gmJBxvjcgA — Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) December 29, 2016

#USC has arrived at the Beef Bowl. pic.twitter.com/ZmR6Ppxviu — Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) December 30, 2016

Adoree’ Jackson made the ceremonial first cut, then told the Food Network to consider it his audition.

Chef @AdoreeKnows helped serve up a mean meal at the Lawry’s Beef Bowl tonight! 🍽 #FightOn pic.twitter.com/7tqU9ZHWiF — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) December 30, 2016

Chef Adoree’ Jackson makes the ceremonial first cut at Lawry’s: pic.twitter.com/XU4QvUcBNA — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) December 30, 2016

.@FoodNetwork, just in case you need a participant in a show… I’m here. Chef SweetPea is ready for action! pic.twitter.com/6MvZn3zdHv — Adoree’ Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) December 30, 2016

Where did the first cut go? To the head coach, of course.

Adoree’ is taking the first cut at the #BeefBowl To Clay Helton. pic.twitter.com/0ZwLTc6Mzd — Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) December 30, 2016

USC’s high school relations coordinator, Gavin Morris, chatted with Zach Banner and Chad Wheeler about what they’d be enjoying for dinner.

The Trojans got to chow down on slabs of prime rib, cream corn and mashed potatoes with gravy.

And, of course, they finished it off with a slice of apple pie.

Nothing more American than the Rose Bowl and apple pie. pic.twitter.com/vd0X7I8Ghq — Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) December 30, 2016

Longsnapper Jake Olson enjoyed the meal, maybe a bit too much, reporting a full belly at the end of the night.

After dinner was served and enjoyed, a Rose Bowl hype video had everyone amped up.

Before the Trojans went on their way, head coach Clay Helton came to the podium to offer a few words. At the end, he had his team stand and recite their “Constitution.”

Clay Helton says this chant is the team tradition, their “Constitution” pic.twitter.com/PbjevXVwgo — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) December 30, 2016

It’s been eight years since USC participated in the Lawry’s Beef Bowl. Back on the scene, the Trojans certainly enjoyed the occasion.

