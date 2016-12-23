USC Football: 10 Best Images of the 2016 Season

If pictures are worth a thousand words, the best photos of the 2016 season tell the story of USC football’s incredible turnaround.

Some snapshots preserve the iconic moments of the year. Other pictures seem to capture the personality of the the Trojans perfectly. But all of them represent USC’s journey in 2016.

Here’s a look at the best photos from the 2016 season:

Trojans Locked Arm In Arm

After the season-opening disappointment in Arlington, USC returned to California to take on Utah State.

The Tide had wounded the Trojans’ pride in the 52-6 drubbing, so the mood at the Coliseum was not quite as energetic as it had been in Arlington.

At AT&T Stadium, the players came out of the tunnel in decidedly unique fashion — the players at the front were held back by their teammates as though they were dogs on a leash.

The entrance drew criticism in light of the performance and when Helton was asked about it later, he expressed disappointment that the team seemed to get caught up in the pagentry.

This time around, the Trojans came out of the tunnel in an understated manner, their arms locked in solidarity, as captured by Kirby Lee.

Though the trials of the season were far from over, USC took care of business against the Aggies, winning 45-7.

Adoree’ Jackson Covers Michael Rector

In 2016, Adoree’ Jackson became just the second Trojan to ever win the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back.

The image of Jackson deflecting a pass from Stanford receiver Michael Rector’s reach is a still-shot of the reasons he took home the prestigious award.

What makes it great? The ball hanging frozen between the two players, with Jackson’s visible concentration locked in.

Jackson held Rector to just one catch for three yards on the day at Stanford Stadium. He swatted away a deep attempt to Rector in the endzone and later nabbed his first interception of the season.

Unfortunately, the cornerback’s efforts couldn’t help USC achieve victory over the Cardinal, but the impressive performance combined with his display against Alabama’s Calvin Ridley in Week 1 helped build the foundation for Jackson’s Thorpe and All-American campaigns.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Shows Up ASU

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s junior campaign didn’t exactly start the way he’d have hoped.

The all-star receiver was limited to just one catch for nine yards against Alabama. Though he came back to catch two touchdowns versus Utah State, his seven catches only netted 56 yards. At Stanford, USC once again struggled to get the ball to Smith-Schuster, who had three catches for 34 yards.

Smith-Schuster’s production increased against Utah, but the first month of the season ended as forgettable for the receiver as it did for the team as a whole.

Of course, Smith-Schuster’s October brought a run of form that looked much more familiar for the Biletnikoff candidate.

It all started against Arizona State back at the Coliseum, where Smith-Schuster put it all together with seven receptions for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

The photo, taken by Kelvin Kuo, shows the aftermath of the first of those three scores, a six-yard reception on a simple slant from Sam Darnold to Smith-Schuster, who flipped the ball in celebration.

He would add another short score, then provided one of the highlights of the season a 67-yard catch and run.

Sam Darnold Leads the Band

It might not have been clear at the time, but Sam Darnold’s first opportunity to climb the ladder and conduct the band at the Coliseum was the start of something truly special for the Trojans.

After a 1-3 September slate, USC needed to kick start their season against an Arizona State team that started the season 4-0.

The Trojans hit their stride, blasting the Sun Devils 41-20 to exorcise the demons from the last time ASU took the field at the Coliseum and stole victory from the jaws of defeat with the play now known as the Jael Mary.

Darnold notched his first victory as the Trojan starter with one of his best outings of the season. He completed 69.7 percent of his passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns on the night, showing off his mobility, strong arm and top-notch improvisational ability.

He led the band’s rendition of Conquest!, then proceeded to conquer the remainder of USC’s 2016 schedule with eight consecutive victories to end the season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Dabs

It’s common throughout the Trojans practices at Howard Jones Field and during games to see USC players dancing and making moves.

Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is often at the front of those sessions. He’s also not shy about his celebrations.

And USC’s victory over Colorado in October was a time to celebrate. The Trojans didn’t know it back then, but notching a win against the Buffaloes was the difference between finishing the season with a minor bowl appearance versus the Granddaddy Of Them All.

Smith-Schuster had five catches for 113 yards against one of the nation’s toughest secondaries, so his impromptu dab, captured in the photo by Gary Vasquez, was certainly warranted — even if he didn’t make it into the endzone himself.

Deontay Burnett Drags His Foot

In the second half of the 2016 season, Deontay Burnett emerged as an important figure in USC’s passing attack.

Burnett’s increased role and importance came via the unfortunate injury to Steven Mitchell, who tore his ACL against Arizona in mid-October.

Mitchell had been having a reasonably productive season, but already Burnett had shown an ability to contribute in a big way for the Trojans.

Case in point, before Mitchell pulled up on a kick return, Burnett came up with an 11-yard touchdown catch to put USC up 14-7 just before the end of the first quarter.

Joe Camporeale captured the moment as Burnett dragged his back foot inbounds, completing the reception in NFL-style.

It was Burnett’s only catch of the game, but he finished the season as USC’s third-leading receiver, nabbing 43 receptions for 458 yards and four scores.

Clay Helton Stands With His Team

When USC finished an undefeated October, it felt like Clay Helton had at least steadied the ship. The Trojans were 5-3, a huge swing from 1-3 after September, and momentum was on their side.

November offered another challenge — to prove that USC had really turned a corner.

That’s what makes Kirby Lee’s standard coach-in-the-tunnel shot so compelling. Helton stands with his team, looking forward with determination. And his team stands with him, DeQuan Hampton’s arm on his coach’s shoulder as they wait to take the field against Oregon.

The Trojans were as locked as the coach looked on that Saturday evening. With major match up with Washington looming the next week, they avoided the trap game by easily dispatching the Ducks, 45-20.

The fifth consecutive victory set up the pageantry of ESPN’s College Gameday with freshly-ranked USC taking on No. 4 Washington at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

And it all paid off, as the Trojans beat the Huskies en route to a Rose Bowl berth.

Porter Gustin Sacks Jake Browning

No one image sums up USC’s upset victory over No. 4 Washington better than Joe Nicholson’s photo of Porter Gustin and Jake Browning on that November night in Seattle.

The Trojans terrorized Browning from start to finish.

Gustin himself accounted for two of USC’s three sacks during the game, the second of which came just before the shot was taken.

The sophomore popped up, shouting and flexing after bringing down the quarterback midway through the fourth quarter as it became increasingly apparent that the Trojans would hold on and complete the upset.

As for Browning, helmet askew and looking every bit demoralized, he certainly had better nights in 2016. The Trojans flustered him with relentless pressure, forcing him into his worst performance of the season. He completed just 47.2 percent of his passes, tossed two interceptions and drew an intentional grounding penalty for a safety.

The Trojan pass rush can take much of the credit for that poor performance. The picture says it all.

Teammates Swarm Adoree’ Jackson

Adoree’ Jackson has an infectiously positive personality off the field. On the field, his love and enthusiasm for the game of football are hard to miss.

That enthusiasm bleeds into the photo, snapped by Joe Nicholson, of Jackson and a swarm of teammates including linebackers Cameron Smith and Uchenna Nwosu celebrating his upset-sealing interception against Washington.

Late in the fourth quarter, with USC holding a 24-13 lead over the No. 4 team in the country, the Trojans were forced to punt. The Huskies had the chance to cut into the lead with four minutes left in the game when Jake Browning jogged back onto the field.

One play later, Washington’s hopes were dashed. Pressure from both ends forced Browning to scrambling. He threw across his body without getting set, opening the door for Jackson to fly in and intercept the pass.

Jackson had two interceptions on the night, making up for a long touchdown he gave up to John Ross.

Adoree’ Jackson Hurdles the Kicker

When people talk about Reggie Bush, the image that always seems to come up is his hurdle against UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

When people talk about Adoree’ Jackson in the future, his hurdle against Notre Dame could be just as iconic.

Jackson’s overall performance versus the Irish is already one of the most impressive all-around displays in the history of the rivalry.

With rare rain falling at the Coliseum, Notre Dame had no answers for the Trojan cornerback-receiver-return man.

Every time he touched the ball, Jackson was a danger. He converted a first down with a 12-yard rush, scored a touchdown with a 55-yard punt return, hit the endzone again with a 52-yard reception and then capped it all off with a 97-yard kick return.

On that kickoff, Jackson blew by the coverage team, then took the kicker out of the play by simply leaping over him.

Kirby Lee captured the moment, which is easily the most memorable of the year.

This article originally appeared on