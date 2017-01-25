USC Basketball Upsets UCLA, USC Football Players React

The Trojan Family was buzzing on Wednesday night thanks to USC basketball’s win over UCLA, but no one enjoyed it more than USC football players.

The sold-out Galen Center exploded as USC basketball knocked down three after three and slammed their way to victory over UCLA on Wednesday night.

Though the Trojans came into the game as a seven-point underdog, they left with their fourth-straight win over the Bruins.

As raucous as fans on hand for the game were, Trojan football players past and present on Twitter were just as ecstatic at the victory.

Here’s the best social media reaction from USC’s 84-76 win:

USC basketball will look to continue the good feelings next week in Seattle against Washington on Feb. 1, which happens to be National Signing Day.

