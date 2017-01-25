USC Basketball Upsets UCLA, USC Football Players React

The Trojan Family was buzzing on Wednesday night thanks to USC basketball’s win over UCLA, but no one enjoyed it more than USC football players.

The sold-out Galen Center exploded as USC basketball knocked down three after three and slammed their way to victory over UCLA on Wednesday night.

Though the Trojans came into the game as a seven-point underdog, they left with their fourth-straight win over the Bruins.

As raucous as fans on hand for the game were, Trojan football players past and present on Twitter were just as ecstatic at the victory.

Here’s the best social media reaction from USC’s 84-76 win:

Wish I was at my school for this USC vs Ucla upset that’s bout to happen! — Darreus Rogers (@DROG_UNO) January 26, 2017

USC v UCLA is dummy lit!!! #FightOn — Frank Martin II (@IAMFMII) January 26, 2017

We have a monopoly of LA…USC RUNS LA — Biggie (@iman_marshall8) January 26, 2017

I guess UCLA isn’t a basketball school either huh #FightOn — Frank Martin II (@IAMFMII) January 26, 2017

USC is LA ‼️ — Adoree’ Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) January 26, 2017

Hahaha man SC stays punking fucla #USC — Taylor Ashton (@TaylorAshton17) January 26, 2017

RT my own tweet because twitter allows me to now! https://t.co/4z3KtsOiwZ — Darreus Rogers (@DROG_UNO) January 26, 2017

USC owns LA I don’t wanna hear nothin about them baby blues! — Juju Smith Schuster (@TEAM_JUJU9) January 26, 2017

Great to be at SC again imma Trojan For Life! ✌️ — Juju Smith Schuster (@TEAM_JUJU9) January 26, 2017

Year of the Trojan! Rose Bowl Victory and USC wins their 4th straight victory against UCLA! 2017 got me feeling like… pic.twitter.com/dHpRYme75v — Zach Banner (@zachbanner73) January 26, 2017

The Basketball bros went kraze tonight ✊ #FightOn ✌ — Malik Dorton (@theeEliteMalik) January 26, 2017

@Heez just said we should start the “just like basketball” chant when we bully them on the gridiron next #USC — Taylor Ashton (@TaylorAshton17) January 26, 2017

USC RUNS LA — Deontay Burnett (@Deontay_Burnett) January 26, 2017

.@USC_Hoops y’all were looking like me on 2k tonight — Adoree’ Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) January 26, 2017

When you just keep collecting them “W” Gelts! @USC_Hoops pic.twitter.com/X4bJKGXjeN — Coach Ron Bradford (@LockDown) January 26, 2017

USC we on ✌✌✌ we run LA — 5️⃣JALEN MCKENZIE5️⃣ (@Jalen_mckenzie_) January 26, 2017

4's up for 4 straight W's against your crosstown rival. @USC_Hoops ✌🏾+ ✌🏾 — Keary Colbert (@kearycolbert) January 26, 2017

We run this city❤ #themSCboyz — Bennie Boatwright (@benniebuckets__) January 26, 2017

USC basketball will look to continue the good feelings next week in Seattle against Washington on Feb. 1, which happens to be National Signing Day.

