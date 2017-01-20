University of Washington Releases 2017 Husky Football Schedule
The University of Washington 2017 Husky Football schedule is available, and the schedule appears favorable
As the 2017 preparations get underway, the Washington Huskies have a tall order to return to the national championship playoffs this year. With the loss of key players to the 2017 NFL Draft, particularly juniors who still had NCAA eligibility, the program will need to retool in a big way.
Washington’s non-conference schedule (Sept. 1 at Rutgers; Sept. 9 home vs. Montana and Sept. 16 home vs. Fresno State) had already been previously announced.
Schedule
Here is the complete 2017 Washington football schedule (times to be announced later this year):
Fri., Sept. 1: Washington at Rutgers
Sat., Sept. 9: Montana at Washington
Sat., Sept. 16: Fresno State at Washington
Sat., Sept. 23: Washington at Colorado
Sat., Sept. 30: Washington at Oregon State
Sat., Oct. 7: California at Washington
Sat., Oct. 14: Washington at Arizona State
Sat., Oct. 21: BYE
Sat., Oct. 28: UCLA at Washington
Sat., Nov. 4: Oregon at Washington
Fri., Nov. 10: Washington at Stanford
Sat., Nov. 18: Utah at Washington
Sat., Nov. 25: Washington State at Washington
Fri., Dec. 1 or Sat., Dec. 2: Pac-12 Football Championship Game (ESPN)
Analysis
The schedule is favorable for Washington in two ways. First, the team hosts the Oregon Ducks on November 4th, which is a good date to showcase the team against a good football program. Secondly, the team enjoys their bye week after a grueling road game at Arizona State University, and then has a two game home stand before travelling to face the Standford Cardinals on November 10th.
The Huskies will be challenged not only by their opponents, but also by the loss of solid players to the 2017 NFL Draft.