University of Washington Releases 2017 Husky Football Schedule

The University of Washington 2017 Husky Football schedule is available, and the schedule appears favorable

As the 2017 preparations get underway, the Washington Huskies have a tall order to return to the national championship playoffs this year. With the loss of key players to the 2017 NFL Draft, particularly juniors who still had NCAA eligibility, the program will need to retool in a big way.

Washington’s non-conference schedule (Sept. 1 at Rutgers; Sept. 9 home vs. Montana and Sept. 16 home vs. Fresno State) had already been previously announced.

Schedule

Here is the complete 2017 Washington football schedule (times to be announced later this year):

Fri., Sept. 1: Washington at Rutgers

Sat., Sept. 9: Montana at Washington

Sat., Sept. 16: Fresno State at Washington

Sat., Sept. 23: Washington at Colorado

Sat., Sept. 30: Washington at Oregon State

Sat., Oct. 7: California at Washington

Sat., Oct. 14: Washington at Arizona State

Sat., Oct. 21: BYE

Sat., Oct. 28: UCLA at Washington

Sat., Nov. 4: Oregon at Washington

Fri., Nov. 10: Washington at Stanford

Sat., Nov. 18: Utah at Washington

Sat., Nov. 25: Washington State at Washington

Fri., Dec. 1 or Sat., Dec. 2: Pac-12 Football Championship Game (ESPN)

Analysis

The schedule is favorable for Washington in two ways. First, the team hosts the Oregon Ducks on November 4th, which is a good date to showcase the team against a good football program. Secondly, the team enjoys their bye week after a grueling road game at Arizona State University, and then has a two game home stand before travelling to face the Standford Cardinals on November 10th.

The Huskies will be challenged not only by their opponents, but also by the loss of solid players to the 2017 NFL Draft.

