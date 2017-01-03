UNI to host five in 2017

(STATS) – Northern Iowa will try to kick off a second consecutive season with a win at Iowa State before playing five home games as part of its 11-game 2017 schedule that was announced Tuesday.

The Panthers won at Iowa State 25-20 this past season and will begin the 2017 schedule with the 31st all-time meeting between the intrastate rivals on either Aug. 31 or Sept. 2.

They will play Cal Poly in their home opener at the UNI-Dome on Sept. 9 as well as host four Missouri Valley Football Conference opponents: Western Illinois (Oct. 7), Youngstown State (Oct. 21), South Dakota (Nov. 4) and Indiana State (Nov. 18).

UNI finished 5-6 under coach Mark Farley in 2016.

2017 Northern Iowa Schedule

Aug 31 or Sept. 2, at Iowa State

Sept. 9, Cal Poly

Sept. 16 – at Southern Utah

Sept. 30 – at Southern Illinois*

Oct. 7 – Western Illinois*

Oct. 14 – at South Dakota State*

Oct. 21 – Youngstown State*

Oct. 28 – at North Dakota State*

Nov. 4 – South Dakota*

Nov. 11 – at Missouri State*

Nov. 18 – Indiana State*

* – Missouri Valley Football Conference game