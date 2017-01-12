Understanding Rhett Lashlee’s Departure as Offensive Coordinator

Here we take a look at the departure of Rhett Lashlee as Auburn’s offensive coordinator and how that affects all sides.

There is a connection that exists between the master and the pupil, a narrative that has existed in both pop culture and historical context as one of the oldest clichés ever. There’s also that whole deal about the student becoming the master, the whole storyline of traversing obstacles to become more powerful than once imaginable.

That now describes the storybook relationship between Rhett Lashlee and Gus Malzahn.

A companionship that spans three decades, Lashlee and Malzahn have been together since the start. Originating at Shiloh Christian School in Springdale, Arkansas, Lashlee and Malzahn achieved a state record 40 wins with Lashlee as the starting quarterback.

Alongside two state championships with three straight appearances, Lashlee still holds an obnoxious amount of records for Arkansas high school football – including 71 pass attempts and 672 passing yards in a game.

Prior to his departure from Auburn University and his soon arrival in Connecticut, Lashlee had worked the entirety of his career – ignoring that year at Samford University – as a coach under Malzahn’s lead. His first taste of head coaching opportunity came this year when he took over offensive play calling duties, leading to a polarizing second half of the season that had Auburn thirsty for another national championship bid.

His absence won’t come easy, but it won’t be too difficult to ignore either. Malzahn has consistently proven himself to be an offensive genius, where rushing yards and touchdowns come with little expense on a good day. The Auburn offense of the routine 1,000-yard rusher won’t be leaving with him – that is here to stay for years to come.

Despite much speculation, the position will not be filled by Art Briles, and odds are he won’t be replaced by someone with a monumental resume either.

What must be understood with his farewell is that this is just another step in the right direction for this Auburn football team. Often sudden dramatic and unprecedented change can bring about the largest influence for an organization.

Lashlee had his opportunity to stand away from the spotlight of Malzahn, so he took it. The most realistic viewpoint for this ordeal is that all parties will benefit, that Auburn and UConn, along with Lashlee’s career, will move forward in a positive direction.

He now has the room and capacity to separate himself from his companion and bring another program into national recognition – on his own terms. Anyone with the dream to be forever remembered in the sport would take such an opportunity, to grow their career independent of outside contribution.

Even a day later it’s still hard to swallow. Especially that he left the plains for UConn. It is questionable whether there was something within the athletic department that led to him leaving Auburn and Malzahn, or if it was just all money and situational based.

