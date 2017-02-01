UNC Recruiting: Three-star prospect Dazz Newsome commits to Tar Heels

Tar Heels land three-star athlete Dazz Newsome

Shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Larry Fedora and the North Carolina Tar Heels football team got some good news.

It came in the form of a commitment from 2017 three-star prospect Dazz Newsome.

https://twitter.com/NSUSpartan84/status/826812222072565761

