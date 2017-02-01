UNC Recruiting: Three-star cornerback Ameer Speed commits to Georgia

Three-star cornerback Ameer Speed committed to Georgia Tuesday morning, denying the Tar Heels a top-500 prospect to start off National Signing Day.

Speed is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound prospect out of Jacksonville, Florida who was considering offers from Georgia, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon and Virginia Tech.

