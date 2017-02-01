UNC Recruiting: Three-star cornerback Ameer Speed commits to Georgia
North Carolina target Ameer Speed turns down Tar Heels, commits to Georgia
Three-star cornerback Ameer Speed committed to Georgia Tuesday morning, denying the Tar Heels a top-500 prospect to start off National Signing Day.
Speed is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound prospect out of Jacksonville, Florida who was considering offers from Georgia, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon and Virginia Tech.
https://twitter.com/JustinBarneyTU/status/826780946254983168
