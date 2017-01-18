UNC Recruiting: Sage Surratt commits to Wake Forest

Sage Surratt, brother of current UNC quarterback Chazz, commits to Wake Forest

Sage Surratt, brother to current UNC quarterback Chazz Surratt, has committed to play football at Wake Forest.

Surratt chose Wake Forest over Duke, Harvard and North Carolina. He had originally committed to Harvard but reopened his recruitment last month. He’ll make it official on February 1st during National Signing Day.

“I had a great time there and I think it’s just the best place for me academically and athletically,” Surratt told the Gaston Gazette on Tuesday after taking his official visit to Wake last weekend. “That’s where I want to spend my next four years.”

Dreams of receiving an education & playing Power 5 ????for @WakeFB are coming true. #12 & #14 are always brothers. #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/bbMyZNoOO5 — Sage Surratt (@SageSurratt_14) January 17, 2017

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect out of East Lincoln High in Denver, North Carolina had once considered playing basketball and football collegiately, but has now decided to participate in football exclusively.

Surratt, the Associated Press Player of the Year in the state of North Carolina, finished his senior season with 129 receptions for 2,104 yards and 28 touchdowns in addition to his work on the defensive side of the ball as a linebacker. He was only the second wide receiver since 1983 to win AP Player of the Year.

In total, Surratt finished his high school career with 366 receptions for 5,924 yards and 80 touchdowns, all high school records in the state of North Carolina.

Coincidentally, Surratt will play his older brother in 2019 when North Carolina and Wake Forest play a non-conference game between ACC rivals.

“He was fine with the decision,” Sage said of Chazz regarding his decision to attend Wake over UNC. “He wants what’s best for me.”

This article originally appeared on