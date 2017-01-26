UNC Recruiting: Latest updates on football, basketball programs

Keeping It Heel’s Recruiting Roundup packs a mighty punch this week

With National Signing Day quickly approaching, the Tar Heels’ football coaching staff remains hard at work, trying to make the best of their final impressions on the high school seniors that they’ve been recruiting.

And as the Atlantic Coast Conference season approaches the midway point with the Tar Heels in first place, Roy Williams spends many of his nights traveling to recruit elite prospects from across the nation.

Keeping It Heel will continue to track both and have full coverage of National Signing Day 2017 on February 1st.

Four-star quarterback receives scholarship offer from Larry Fedora

Late last week, Larry Fedora extended a scholarship offer to four-star prospect Tanner McKee. McKee was both appreciative and excited about the offer.

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound quarterback noted that North Carolina has a great program and fan base and despite the distance from his home in Corona, California, he would be more than willing to go to UNC if it’s the right fit for him.

McKee has been scouted as a pro-style quarterback, and the way that Mitch Trubisky flourished in just one season as the UNC starter has caught his attention.

He’s currently a top-200 prospect and the No. 9 quarterback in the class of 2018 according to the 247Sports Composite.

Dazz Newsome lists North Carolina in top-3

After decommitting from the University of Maryland during an official visit to UNC, the Tar Heels’ chances to land three-star athlete Dazz Newsome seem much greater than they did before.

And now that Newsome has listed UNC in his top-3, their chances seem even better.

Newsome is a 5-foot-10, 165-pound prospect that would be able to come in and immediately offer depth for the Tar Heels’ defensive backfield.

The Tar Heels’ secondary loses two starters in 2017, but returns seniors M.J. Stewart and Donnie Miles.

Three-star running back commits to Tennessee over North Carolina

On Monday, the Tennessee Volunteers snagged a commitment from three-star running back Timothy Jordan.

Jordan had recently been linked to UNC, but was fresh off an official visit to Tennessee and made it official over Twitter.

“I chose Tennessee because the school is surrounded by people who love football and I feel that they can make me a better person and player,” Jordan said. “Also at Tennessee it’s like a family with the players everybody pushes every other to be the best they can be.”

The former Western Kentucky pledge chose Tennessee over North Carolina and Purdue.

2018 cornerback D. J. Crossen decommits from North Carolina

Class of 2018 cornerback D.J. Crossen decommited from North Carolina on Thursday afternoon via his personal Twitter account.

I just want to say thank you to the university but this is the best decision for me. pic.twitter.com/83LNGOFsG8 — Braylen Nazir™ (@Bluechip15_) January 26, 2017

The UNC coaching staff confirmed the news with Crossen via text message. He originally committed to UNC in August of 2016.

Crossen noted that the departure of defensive backs coach Charlton Warren greatly impacted his decision to reopen his recruitment. He did say, however, that he wouldn’t rule out UNC as a possibility once he had time to reevaluate his options.

Zion Williamson scores 41 points with Roy Williams in attendance

With North Carolina head coach Roy Williams in attendance on Tuesday night, elite 2018 prospect Zion Williamson recorded 41 points and 10 rebounds.

With respect to what Williamson has been doing lately, it was an average night on the court.

Williamson has had multiple 50-point games this season and recently broke the 2,000-point plateau for Spartanburg Day School.

A consensus top-3 player in his class, Williamson is the Tar Heels’ No. 1 target in 2018.

2019 power forward Matthew Hurt receives scholarship offer from Roy Williams

A week after Roy Williams’ most recent visit to watch 2019 prospect Matthew Hurt play, the Hall-of-Fame head coach extended him a scholarship offer.

The Tar Heels have been involved in Hurt’s recruitment from the beginning, and Williams has visited him on three occasions since September.

Hurt is a 6-foot-8, 200-pound power forward from Rochester, Minnesota who is a consensus five-star prospect.

He currently has offers from 16 other schools including Arizona, Kansas, Louisville and Oregon.

2018 UNC commit Coby White named PrepHoopsNC Player of the Week

2018 combo guard Coby White was named PrepHoopsNC Player of the Week after scoring 39 points against Wayne Country Day and 40 points against The Burlington School last week.

For the season, White is averaging 29.6 points per game for Greenfield School. He also surpassed the 2,000-point mark last week.

White is a 6-foot-4, 170-pound prospect who is the No. 46 player in the class of 2018 according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s the top combo guard in the class and No. 4 player in the state of North Carolina.

Jalek Felton remains at No. 24 in latest ESPN 100

According to the latest 2017 ESPN 100, UNC commit Jalek Felton is still a five-star prospect.

Felton held his ground at No. 24, the spot which he has held for quite some time now. In a recruiting cycle that features such a talented crop of players at the top, Felton has hovered in the mid-twenties with little movement, despite his excellent play.

Felton committed to North Carolina more than two years ago and represents the lone five-star recruit in the Tar Heels’ 2017 recruiting class. He is accompanied by big men Brandon Huffman and Sterling Manley as well as shooting guard Andrew Platek.

The entire 2017 ESPN 100 can be seen here.

