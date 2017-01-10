UNC in NFL: Julius Peppers helping power Packers

Aaron Rodgers is the face of the Green Bay Packers. Julius Peppers represents the heart and soul of the Packers’ defense.

This season marks the 15th NFL season for Julius Peppers. Throughout his career, he has played for the Carolina Panthers (2002-2009), Chicago Bears (2010-2013) and Green Bay Packers (2014-present).

Despite his tenured career, Peppers has not shown a decline in his skill set.

Last season, he was an an All-Pro linebacker for the Green Bay Packers. Although he had 25 tackles, including 10.5 sacks. Peppers was a top-10 sack leader in his 14th year in the league.

He was voted the No. 71 player out of the Top 100 Players in the NFL by his peers last season.

The 36-year old plays like he is 26 years old. Pepper’s presence fuels the Packers’ defense to new heights.

This past weekend, Green Bay defeated the New York Giants 38-13. Peppers finished the game with three tackles, two quarterback hits, two deflected passes and one sack.

His sack on Eli Manning in the first half forced a punt. His deflected passes came on third downs, also. He also made a very heads up play to go after a live ball that Manning fumbled, despite multiple Giants players standing around.

Peppers’ play disrupted the Giants’ offense, preventing them from gaining any rhythm.

The Packers advanced to the NFC Divisional Round and will now turn their attention to the Dallas Cowboys. Can Peppers help lead the Packers back to the NFC Championship Game?

Other Heels in the Playoffs during Wild Card Weekend

The Detroit Lions were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks 26-6.

Lions’ quarterback Matthew Stafford targeted Eric Ebron six times. Ebron caught two of those six targets for 23 yards.

His longest reception was 12 yards. Ebron or any other Lion could not and did not reach the endzone. Ebron had a productive season in Detroit.

He became one of Stafford’s top targets.

Despite the disappointing performance in the Wild Card round, look for Ebron to rebound with the Lions in 2017.

Quarterback T.J. Yates played on one snap in the Miami Dolphins loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. He completed his only attempt but was replaced with Matt Moore ready to go back into the game.

This article originally appeared on