UNC Football: Two class of 2017 players commit to Tar Heels

Monday was a big night for UNC’s 2017 football recruiting class

While the North Carolina Tar Heels are searching for their fifth-straight win on the basketball court, the school’s football team got some big commits.

The Tar Heels landed two verbal commitments in the 2017 recruiting class, giving them a total of 19 for their class.

First it was Texas wide receiver Beau Corrales who announced he was committing to UNC. The three-star recruit from Georgetown High School in Georgetown, Texas is the third wide receiver to commit to UNC in the 2017 class.

Here’s what he posted on Twitter:

Happy to say I've found my new home????❗️ pic.twitter.com/EVnUHQwe27 — 1️⃣Beau Corrales5️⃣ (@BEAU_JANGLES12) January 16, 2017

Not more than 45 minutes later, the Tar Heels got another big recruit for their class.

Offensive tackle Jordan Tucker also announced his verbal commitment to the Tar Heels. The 6-foot-7, 350-pound offensive lineman is out of Georgia and has the type of size UNC is looking for on its offensive line.

Like Corrales, Tucker also announced it via Twitter:

Tucker is the fifth-offensive lineman to commit to UNC in the 2017 class. The Tar Heels also have 6-foot-6 tackle Marcus McKethan committed.

Tucker was on UNC’s campus this weekend along with a lot of other recruits. He had nothing but good things to say about his visit and less than 48 hours later he made his decision.

Check back with Keeping It Heel for more on UNC football and basketball recruiting.

This article originally appeared on