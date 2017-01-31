UNC Football: Targets left unsigned on National Signing Day

Larry Fedora and his staff are looking to add a few more recruits to their 2017 class on National Signing Day

The North Carolina Tar Heels already have an impressive 2017 football recruiting class heading into National Signing Day on Wednesday.

But they could make it a little more better.

UNC is still in the running for three other recruits who are uncommitted and will decide on National Signing Day. They could move the needle on a class that’s already ranked in the Top 25 according to 247 Sports.

The Tar Heels will open the day by announcing their commits, including the seven that are already enrolled on campus.

Then they hope to land at least one, if not all of these recruits still uncommitted. Let’s take a look at who is left with UNC in the running.

RB

A.J. Davis 5-11, 193 (Lakeland, FL), ★★★★

The Tar Heels lost senior T.J. Logan and junior Elijah Hood from the 2016 season and will need to replace their production somewhere.

Sophomore Jordon Brown will step in and compete for the starting job in Spring Practice but he only had 20 carries in his freshman season. It’s likely Brown will be the starter but the Tar Heels are also bringing in recruits Michael Carter and Antuwan Branch.

Even with the three on the roster, there’s still room for a back like Davis.

The four-star recruit is reportedly down to UNC, Louisville and Pittsburgh but he has taken recent visits to Oregon and Florida.

Will he stay in the ACC? Or will he stay in-state and pick the Gators?

Decision: 2/1 – 1 p.m. ET .

UNC’s chances? 35%

DB

Ameer Speed 6-3, 194 (Jacksonville, FL), ★★★★

UNC’s secondary is looking to add another commit as it wants to boost its defense.

Speed is one of the best defensive backs left verbally uncommitted and would be a big addition to UNC’s defense. Oregon, Georgia, Michigan State, UNC and Virginia Tech are still in the running.

It looks as if Georgia will be the winner but Speed and his high school coach gave a very interesting comment on his decision:

“I’m guessing he has already let the school know where he is going,” Geis said. “If it is not Georgia, then I’d be shocked.”

Coach Geis then said he thinks Michigan State is second in the race. Maybe UNC catches some speed and makes a surprise late push?

Decision: 8 am. ET

UNC’s chances: 5%.

DB

Dazz Newsome 5-10, 170 (Hampton, VA), ★★★

The final recruit left on UNC’s target list is another defensive back.

Newsome listed UNC in his top 5 and the Tar Heels along with Virginia Tech are reportedly the favorites. It’s been rumored that Newsome could be a package deal with safety Devon Hunter which would be bad news for the Tar Heels.

Hunter, a former UNC target, gave his verbal to the Hokies earlier in January. He has connections to the school as well.

His brother, Deon, is currently on Virginia Tech’s roster and his father Myrone played linebacker for the Hokies.

Newsome seems the most likely to commit to the Tar Heels of the three recruits left. But it will still be a battle with the Hokies come Wednesday.

Decision: 10 a.m. ET

UNC’s Chances: 75%

