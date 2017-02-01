UNC Football: Tar Heels out of running for A.J. Davis

UNC is out on a four-star running back as he’s expected to make his decision on Wednesday afternoon

It looks like the North Carolina Tar Heels 2017 recruiting class is officially completed.

Going into the day we expected three decisions from players that were considering UNC but that has now changed.

Defensive back Ameer Speed picked the Georgia Bulldogs over North Carolina and a few other schools to start off the day.

But the Tar Heels got another defensive back commit in Dazz Newsome as he turned down in-state Virginia Tech to join UNC.

With those two down, it was just the announcement of running back A.J. Davis which was set to come this afternoon. It seems as if the Tar Heels are out of the running.

Inside Carolina is reporting that the Tar Heels are out on Davis as they are no longer involved.

They re-affirmed that on Wednesday morning with a tweet:

@JGriff1024 IC reported to subscribers last week that UNC is no longer involved — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) February 1, 2017

Now we don’t know exactly what happened and it’s not fair to us to judge anything without the facts, so we will leave it at that.

Without Davis, UNC still has a top 30 class and added some running backs. They signed Michael Carter, Antuwan Branch and added Auburn transfer Stanton Truitt.

UNC also has sophomore running back Jordon Brown on their roster. It will be an open competition come Spring Practice with the job up for grabs.

Check back for more coverage on UNC’s 2017 class on National Signing Day.

This article originally appeared on