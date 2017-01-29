UNC Football: Tar Heels land commitment from kicker

UNC lands a top 5 kicker just days before National Signing Day

With National Signing Day just a few days away, the North Carolina Tar Heels have added a commitment to their 2017 class.

Kicker Noah Ruggles gave his verbal commitment to the Tar Heels on Sunday morning, giving Larry Fedora another player in his impressive 2017 class.

The 6-foot-3 Ruggles is a three-star recruit out of Odessa, Florida and is ranked as a top five kicker in the class. He was on his visit to the university when he gave the verbal.

Ruggles received his offer from UNC just two days before his visit with the Tar Heels.

He turned down an offer from Vanderbilt, a school he visited a week before North Carolina.

Ruggles finished his senior year hitting 9-of-12 field goal attempts including a long of 57 yards and making all 21 PAT’s.

He was named Florida All-State Class 8A for his performance in his senior season.

The commitment is big for the Tar Heels. They lost reliable kicker Nick Weiler to graduation and needed to fill his shoes quickly. Ruggles is more than capable of stepping in and performing.

UNC now has 20 players committed in their 2017 class with a few more players still to decide come National Signing Day.

The class is a consensus top 25 ranked class according to 247 Sports and has the chance to be one of the better ones in the ACC.

Check back to Keeping It Heel for more National Signing Day Coverage as the Tar Heels welcome in the next class of football players.

This article originally appeared on