UNC Football: Tar Heels land Auburn graduate transfer Stanton Truitt

North Carolina lands Auburn graduate transfer Stanton Truitt

Less than 72 hours before the start of National Signing Day, the North Carolina Tar Heels landed a former four-star prospect in Auburn graduate transfer Stanton Truitt.

Truitt, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound running back out of Monroe, Georgia spent three seasons with the Tigers, but transfers to North Carolina with two years of eligibility remaining. He will not be required to sit out and can begin playing immediately.

In 2016, Truitt carried the ball 31 times for 187 yards and two touchdowns. He also had seven receptions for 100 yards and a score. He was one of the fastest athletes on the team and reportedly ran a 4.4 second 40-yard dash.

According to Truitt and the UNC coaching staff, he will be used as a running back and slot receiver.

After announcing his intent to transfer from Auburn, Truitt received offers to play at Florida Atlantic, Kansas State, Miami, Nevada, Southern Methodist, and Virginia Tech.

“I love North Carolina,” Truitt told CarolinaBlue. “I loved it. Just the school. The Business Department especially to get my Master’s Degree. I got to hang out with the players and coaches. Everything is straight. My family trusted them and one another there.”

The Tar Heels lose their top two rushers from last season in senior T.J. Logan and junior Elijah Hood which leaves plenty of opportunity for an experienced running back like Truitt.

The Tar Heels also say goodbye to senior receivers Ryan Switzer, Mack Hollins and Bug Howard, giving Truitt the opportunity to run routes and catch some passes as well.

“It’s a no brainer,” Truitt said. “The opportunity is there. I saw the film and saw everything I can do.”

With his combination of speed and athleticism, Truitt is a perfect fit for the Tar Heels’ uptempo offense and should get lots of playing time over the next two seasons.

