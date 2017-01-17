UNC Football: Tar Heels hire new DB coach

North Carolina hires new defensive backs coach

On Monday morning, North Carolina defensive backs coach Charlton Warren and the University of Tennessee announced that he would be leaving UNC for the same position at Tennessee.

After spending the last two seasons in Chapel Hill, Warren agreed to a two-year contract to become the Vols new DB coach. The contract is said to be worth $450,000 annually, an increase to his previous salary as well as his predecessors’.

Less than 10 hours later, the Tar Heels found Warren’s replacement in Texas A&M defensive backs coach Terry Joseph.

Joseph has been at Texas A&M since 2014 and previously spent time at Nebraska, Tennessee, Louisiana Tech and LSU. While at Nebraska, he coached with current UNC linebackers coach John Papuchis.

During Joseph’s tenure at Texas A&M, the Aggies had the No. 4 ranked pass defense in 2015, but then dropped all the way to 91st in 2016.

Although the Tar Heels lose two starters in the secondary, Joseph comes into a pretty good situation with a couple of talented juniors who will surely anchor the North Carolina defensive backfield in 2017.

Safety Donnie Miles and cornerback M.J. Stewart will start for the Tar Heels at their respective positions. Junior cornerback Corey Bell and underclassmen Miles Dorn, D.J. Ford, Patrice Rene and KJ Sails should all see a substantial amount of playing time as well.

The Tar Heels are in the middle of a lot of heated recruiting battles, and Joseph will likely figure into some of them as the 2017 recruiting cycle winds down.

