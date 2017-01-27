UNC Football: Ryan Switzer prepares for NFL audition at Senior Bowl

Former UNC wide receiver Ryan Switzer will showcase his skills for scouts at the annual Senior Bowl game

Ryan Switzer will get a big NFL audition at the 2017 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

The annual game which takes place on Saturday will feature some of the best seniors from around the country as they look to impress scouts and front office members before they have pro days.

For the former UNC receiver, it’s a great chance to show he can play at the next level.

“I don’t think there’s anybody out there that does what I do better than I do,” Switzer said via the Charlotte Observer. “I believe I possess a lot of rare and unique qualities. … I work hard. I work really hard. A lot of people don’t see that, don’t see the hours I put in. … I pride myself on my work ethic, and that’s what’s gotten me here now.”

The two teams host practices and weigh ins during the week leading up to the game. This is where scouts get the chance to look at the talent and find out how the guys measure up.

Switzer received some positive comments from multiple scouts during the practices as they highlighted his quickness on the field:

Ryan Switzer is so quick. Playing at a different speed. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 24, 2017

#UNC WR Ryan Switzer leads all WRs in explosive movements. In Wednesday practice (80) he nearly doubled the next highest, Chad Williams (44) — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 26, 2017

Just check out Switzer on this route and how quick he gets out of his break. Pretty damn impressive:

Reading comments on Twitter from users, many are comparing him to Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley. They compare in size as Switzer stands at just 5-foot-10 but is considered “undersized” in the NFL.

Switzer would be a perfect slot guy for a team say like… New England?

He’s already had a meeting with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, a team looking for another playmaker on offense.

Whatever happens, it’s good to see Switzer impressing at Senior Bowl practices. The kid deserves a shot at the next level and will likely get one.

