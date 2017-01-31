UNC Football: National Signing Day 2016 Tracker, Live Blog and Open Thread

National Signing Day is finally here! We are helping you keep track of all the latest news regarding the University of North Carolina and prospects on this big day

The North Carolina Tar Heels had a disappointing 2016 season and lost several key players to graduation and the NFL draft. Now the rebuilding begins and it starts with National Signing Day in 2017.

This live tracker is designed to keep you updated on the latest from UNC’s recruits who have committed, are on campus, decommitted or still making their decisions on this day.

We also won’t limit it to just football either. If any basketball news breaks, we will be on top of it.

Live Blog

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Tuesday, Jan. 31

10 a.m. — UNC target Ameer Speed is soaking up the sun ahead of his decision tomorrow. He’s down to UNC, Michigan State, Oregon, Virginia Tech and Georgia.

Catching some sun while waiting for NSD☀️???? pic.twitter.com/DvoWO6lMDl — $peed (@OG__speed) January 31, 2017

4:21 p.m. — Class of 2018 linebacker Teradja Mitchell announces he will list his top 11 at 7pm. on National Signing Day. He’s the No. 1 ILB in the 2018 class and has an offer from UNC.

Sunday, Jan. 29

5 p.m. — UNC has landed Auburn transfer Stanton Truitt. He announced his decision Sunday afternoon. The former wide receiver has converted to a running back and has two years of eligibility left. He’s able to play right away for the Tar Heels in 2017.

Players enrolled

OG

Jonah Melton 6-4, 295 (Melbane, NC), ★★★★

DE

Jake Lawler 6-3, 225 (Charlotte, NC), ★★★★

DT

Xach Gill 6-5, 270 (Wake Forest, NC), ★★★★

CB

Tre Shaw 6-0, 180 (Ellenwood, GA), ★★★★

WR

J.T. Cauthen 6-2, 210 (Waxhaw, NC), ★★★

ATH

Michael Carter 5-8, 191 (Navarre, FL), ★★★

DT

Jordon Riley 6-6, 292 (Durham, NC), ★★★

Hard Commits

ATH

C.J. Cotman 5-11, 180 (Clearwater, FL), ★★★★

The four-star recruit was originally committed to Tennessee before having an offer pulled. He committed to UNC on Jan. 12.

WR

Tyler Smith 5-11, 185 (Powder Springs, GA), ★★★

OT

Billy Ross 6-5, 310 (Huntington, WV), ★★★

RB

Antwuan Branch 6-0, 180 (Clarksville, TN), ★★★

S

Caleb Rozar 6-3, 195 (Dickson, TN), ★★★

OT

Jordan Tucker 6-7, 350 (Roswell, GA), ★★★

ILB

Malik Robinson 6-1, 210 (Snelville, GA), ★★★

Malik Robinson re-affirmed his commitment to UNC saying his recruiting process is over. That’s is great news for the Tar Heels.

C

Brian Anderson 6-3, 286 (Montgomery, AL), ★★★

OLB

Jeremiah Gemmel 6-1, 208 (Sharpsburg, GA), ★★★

OT

Marcus McKethan 6-6, 328 (Barnwell, SC), ★★★

WR

Beau Corrales 6-3, 203 (Georgetown, TX), ★★★

K

Noah Ruggles 6-3, 175 (Lutz, FL), ★★★

ATH

Kayne Roberts 6-3, 195 (Greenback, TN), ★★

Targets unsigned

RB

A.J. Davis 5-11, 193 (Lakeland, FL), ★★★★

The four-star running back will make his decision on National Signing Day and is down to UNC, Pitt and Louisville. He did recently take a visit to Oregon so don’t count the Ducks out.

DB

Ameer Speed 6-3, 194 (Jacksonville, FL), ★★★★

Speed will make a decision on National Signing Day and recently revealed his top 5. Along with UNC, Speed is considering Georgia, Oregon, Michigan State and Virginia Tech. The Bulldogs are rumored to be the heavy favorites.

DB

Dazz Newsome 5-10, 170 (Hampton, VA), ★★★

It’s down to UNC and Virginia Tech for the cornerback who hails out of Virginia. It’s rumored that he and Devon Hunter could be a package and thats bad news for the Tar Heels. Hunter turned down UNC and verbally committed to the Hokies. However, Newsome reportedly didn’t go on his official visit to Virginia Tech over the past weekend.

