UNC Football: Mitch Trubisky, Ryan Switzer set school records

A pair of UNC players set some school records on the team’s opening drive in the 2016 Sun Bowl

It didn’t take long for the North Carolina Tar Heels to get on the board in the 2016 Hyundai Sun Bowl.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky connected with senior receiver Ryan Switzer for a 19-yard touchdown pass as UNC jumped ahead 7-0.

But it was more than just an opening drive score for the Tar Heels. It was also a record breaker.

On that touchdown, Switzer became UNC’s all-time leader in receiving yards with 2,841 in his career. Switzer has been fantastic for UNC again this season, going over 1,000-plus receiving yards for the first time in his career.

Switzer wasn’t the only one making history.

The quarterback Trubisky also set a school record for most passing touchdowns in a single season with 29. Trubisky has played in every game and only 4 touchdowns.

His 3,502 are also a new single-season record for a UNC quarterback. Here’s the play that the records happened on:

What a strike from Mitch Trubisky.@TarHeelFootball is on the board first at the Sun Bowl. https://t.co/s8I6wYMga8 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 30, 2016

Stanford marched down the field on the ensuing drive to tie the game at 7 as both teams continue to battle in the first quarter.

Check back with Keeping It Heel for full postgame coverage.

This article originally appeared on