UNC Football: Mitch Trubisky declares for NFL Draft

UNC quarterback Mitch Trubisky declares for 2017 NFL Draft

Mitch Trubisky is leaving the University of North Carolina as calmly and quietly as he stepped into the spotlight just a season ago.

He didn’t hold a press conference. He didn’t send out a flashy tweet. He didn’t contact ESPN for a prime time spot on SportsCenter to announce his decision.

In a thoughtful piece written to The Players’ Tribune, Trubisky talked about what brought him to Chapel Hill, what he enjoyed most about UNC, and ultimately, his intent to turn pro.

“After a lot of prayer and thought, I have decided to forgo my senior year and enter the NFL draft, Trubisky said. “This has been the most difficult decision I’ve ever had to make. But no matter what happens next, I know I’ll never experience something as special as being a Tar Heel.”

The star quarterback thanked players for the tremendous sense of brotherhood that he’s felt while at UNC. He thanked coaches and trainers for their dedication to making him better and inspiring him to be his best. He thanked the fans and students, appreciative of their tireless support.

“Going to the NFL has been my goal ever since I was a little boy. And now that I have that chance, I’m incredibly excited. I don’t know where I’ll end up or what’s in store for me. But I’m going to tell Tar Heel Nation the same thing I told Nick just before he kicked the game-winning field goal: No matter what happens, I love you guys. Thank you for the greatest experience of my life. God bless.”

Trubisky is widely considered the top quarterback prospect available in 2017 and projected by many to be the first quarterback taken.

This article originally appeared on