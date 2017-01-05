UNC Football: Elijah Hood having second thoughts about returning?

Is Elijah Hood re-thinking his decision? A new report states he might be leaving the Tar Heels

University of North Carolina Tar Heels running back Elijah Hood might be having second thoughts on returning.

Hood announced on December 22 that he would return to UNC for his senior season. He did not play in the Sun Bowl against Stanford, due to an injury.

Now a report from CBS Sports is saying that Hood is having second thoughts and leaning towards entering the NFL Draft.

Word out of Chapel Hill is RB Elijah Hood is having second thoughts and is now leaning towards entering the NFL Draft. Stay tuned… — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 5, 2017

Hood rushed for 858 yards on 145 attempts and 8 touchdowns in his junior season. During his sophomore season, he finished as a member of the All-ACC First Team rushing for 1,463 yards and 17 touchdowns.

His production dropped this season as UNC decided to air it out a little more. Hood also missed the Virginia Tech game, the first ACC loss of the season for UNC.

With quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s decision looming, losing Hood could make a bigger dent in the Tar Heels offense.

UNC does have freshman Jordon Brown who scored his first touchdown of the season against Stanford. They also have two running back recruits in their 2017 class.

Whatever happens, second thoughts usually are not a good thing.

