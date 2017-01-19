UNC Football: Deke Adams hired as DL coach

The Tar Heels make a big hire on the defensive line with Deke Adams

Deke Adams is back with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Tar Heels made the hiring of Adams as defensive line coach official on Thursday. Adams was the ECU defensive line coach in 2015.

This won’t be Adams first stint with the Tar Heels, either. He was the defensive line coach in Larry Fedora’s first year with the program in 2012.

Adams also spent three seasons under Fedora at Southern Miss from 2009-11. He played linebacker for Southern Miss from 1991-1994.

The move comes just days after the Tar Heels announced the hiring of Terry Joseph as their defensive backs coach.

Adams was not only the defensive line coach at ECU but he had a hand in recruiting. He helped bring in 7 recruits as part of the latest Pirates recruiting class.

He’s had his fair share of coaching first round picks as well. He coached Sylvester Williams at UNC as well as No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney at South Carolina.

